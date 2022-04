SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association and the SEIU Local 1021 will strike on Wednesday after a deal was not agreed on with the Sacramento City Unified School District. SCUSD schools will close Wednesday, according to a statement from SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar earlier in the week, Teachers and classified staff will be on picket lines Wednesday, according to a statement released late Tuesday, starting as early as 7 a.m. at McClatchy High School and 11 a.m. at the Serna Center, the district offices. The disagreements are months, even years in the works, as negotiations continued on SCTA’s contract with...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO