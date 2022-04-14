ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Body camera footage shows fatal police shooting of Grand Rapids man

By Adisa Hargett-Robinson, ABC News
 1 day ago
Emergency lights on a us police car Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, released video footage on Wednesday of the fatal police shooting of a Black man during a traffic stop April 4.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, a native of Congo, was shot by an officer following a struggle outside a house in Grand Rapids after he was pulled over for a faulty license plate, according to police.

The footage shows the white officer, whose name has not yet been released, struggling with Lyoya, eventually forcing him to the ground and shouting “stop resisting,” “let go” and "drop the Taser," before shooting Lyoya in the head.

The city's new police chief, Eric Winstrom, released four videos of the incident Wednesday amid pressure from the community. These include a dashcam video, body camera video, a cell phone video and surveillance video from a neighbor.

“I view it as a tragedy...It was a progression of sadness for me,” said Winstrom, during a press conference.

“Me being from Chicago for the last 20 years, I’ve handled many police shootings myself, so I do have a lot of experience in this,” the chief said. "I was hoping to never have to utilize that experience here.”

Winstrom said Grand Rapids Police and Michigan State Police are conducting an ongoing investigation and he would not comment further or take any action until after the investigation.

He said the officer is a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Police who is currently on paid leave and “stripped of all police powers” as the investigation is ongoing.

The footage released Wednesday shows the officer shouting at Lyoya to “get back in the car” shortly after the video began. He then asked Lyoya if he spoke English and demanded he show his driver's license. Lyoya turned to the passenger in the car and started to walk away. The officer then grabbed him, beginning an aggressive struggle.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump who is representing Lyoya’s family says the family is devastated and he is calling for the officer to be fired and prosecuted.

The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

“He’s on his hands and knees facing away from the officer. There are so many other things the officer could have done instead of pulling his gun out and shooting him in the back of the head,” Crump told ABC News.

After the release of the video, businesses in Grand Rapids closed early as a precaution on Wednesday. Demonstrators gathered across the city with many convening in front of City Hall throughout the night. There have been no reports of violence during the protests.

MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Police: Mesa officers fatally shoot man armed with replica gun in Chandler

Mesa police officers shot and killed a man who displayed a replica gun at them Tuesday night near Detroit and Ithica streets in Chandler, the Chandler Police Department said. The Chandler Police Department was on scene investigating the shooting, according to Eva Zermeño, a spokesperson for the department. However, its officers were not involved in...
CHANDLER, AZ
