A 55-year-old man from Washington state was sentenced Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The sentencing hearing was held for Michael France, who last spring was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine. District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced France to 3 to 7 years in prison and ordered him to pay $350 in court costs and public defender fees. France will receive credit for time served that will be applied to the prison sentence. The exact amount of days of credit for time served was not determined at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing. Judge Phillips said France was not a candidate for probation as he’s had multiple chances to rehabilitate himself and turn his life around, and has failed to do so.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO