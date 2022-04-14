Utah State cracking down on 'Orbeez' TikTok challenge

Utah State University is cracking down on people participating in the "Orbeez" challenge, after multiple incidents on campus.

In a social media post Thursday, The Utah State University Department of Public Safety said, "If you are caught participating in the challenge, or shooting anyone with an Orbeez gun, you will be arrested."

Read - Utah parent says TikTok challenge caused son to be shot at with toy gun, then real gun

The Police Department with the university said there has been three separate incidents involving the "Orbeez" challenge within the month of April.

On April 4, three people were arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for participating in the challenge. There were minor injuries involved with the incident including a welt on the cheek of one person.

No suspects were arrested for the other two incidents and victims all had minor injuries.

Read - Kids threatened by victims of TikTok challenge in Draper

Police are pleading that people stop participating in this challenge and ask victims to report their injuries as soon as possible.

"If anyone gets hit by these, call local law enforcement and report it," USU police said. "Anyone engaging in this... it's not a game. people can get seriously injured by this and they need to stop."

To contact police and report a crime, call (435) 797-1939 or visit their website. In an emergency, always dial 911.