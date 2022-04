SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents were able to ask the South Carolina Department of Transportation Department questions about two bridges that are going to be replaced. The plan is to replace the Hauser Street bridge over Turkey Creek and the Miller Road bridge over Shot Pouch Branch in Sumter, South Carolina. John Green lives down the road from the Hauser Street Bridge, he says the bridge needs serious repairs.

SUMTER, SC ・ 25 DAYS AGO