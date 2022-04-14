ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discounted rain barrels for sale to conserve water, reduce pollution across Oklahoma

By Hunter McEachern/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma residents are being encouraged to conserve water and reduce pollution. To help make that possible, the several municipalities in the state and the Central Oklahoma Storm Water Alliance (COSWA) are offering discounted rain barrels.

“Rain barrels collect water that drains from your home’s gutter system,” said City of Oklahoma City Environmental Protection Manager, Derek Johnson. “Watering with rain water is better for your plants, and the water is free.”

The 55-gallon barrels can collect water from rainfall, which helps promote sustainability by limiting the amount of drinking water used on lawns and gardens. The barrels, which are for sale for $66.50 each, are made of recycled materials and come with screens to keep out wildlife and bugs.

The following municipalities are participating:

  • City of Bethany
  • City of Edmond
  • City of Midwest City
  • City of Choctaw
  • City of Mustang
  • City of Norman
  • City of Newcastle
  • City of Moore
  • City of Noble
  • City of Oklahoma City
  • City of Stillwater
  • City of Yukon
  • City of Tulsa

You can purchase the discounted rain barrels online at www.upcycle-products.com . Click on “where to purchase” on the top bar of the page and choose the state of Oklahoma to find your city’s application deadline and pick-up event.

realmfkrz
3d ago

That's a discounted price BWAHAHAHA. What type of Ponzi scheme they think they are running. You can get these WAY cheaper.

KFOR

KFOR

