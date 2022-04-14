ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

New Doctor joins Urology team at SSM Health Medical Group

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSSM Health Medical Group in Southern Illinois has announced that board-certified urologist Dr. Maurizio Buscarini has joined the specialty care medical team. Dr. Buscarini will treat patients...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urology#Ssm Health#Medical School#New Doctor#Ssm Health Medical Group#The University Of Rome
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy