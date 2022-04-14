ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Volunteers lend a helping hand to Homestead residents

By Daisy Kershaw
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtbMS_0f9jbCfe00

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents in Bryan County’s Homestead neighborhood are receiving an outpouring of support from volunteers and community members after a tornado devastated the area last week.

“It’s just kind of like a lost sickening feeling,” said Homestead resident, Yvonne Whitfield, describing what it was like to return to her neighborhood after the tornado ravaged it and claimed the life of one of her neighbors.

It hasn’t been easy for residents, but despite the devastation, Yvonne says there’s no place she would rather call home. In fact, her family plans to rebuild there.

When asked what makes this place more than just a neighborhood — her answer was simple.

“The neighbors. You don’t have neighbors like we do have,” Yvonne said.

“You can’t find this somewhere else,” she added. “I don’t know of another community that would have come together and taken care of us the way this one has.”

To Homestead residents, this is more than just a community.

“It’s about family. It’s about those people across the street,” Yvonne said, “they are our family. The people next door are our family, This community is our family.”

There’s been an outpouring of support from organizations in the days since the storm.

“The amount of volunteers and the donations…it’s humbling to see this many people come together,” said Kelly Crane, a volunteer with the United Methodists Committee On Relief.

Among them is Veterans Carriers’ nonprofit, Trucking For A Cause. Organizers showed up Thursday to hand out food and gift cards to tornado victims and first responders.

“It’s very heart filling to see all of the folks that have come out today and that are here to assist people they don’t even know, people they’ve never met,” said Tabitha Guy, the nonprofit coordinator for Trucking For A Cause.

As the dust settles and people come together to heal, the community’s sense of hope is unwavering.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Yvonne said, “We’ll get through it. You know, God’s got a different plan.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan County, GA
Government
County
Bryan County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
KEVN

The South Dakota Ag Foundation lends a helping hand

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Ag Week and the South Dakota Ag Foundation spent a day of volunteering at Feeding South Dakota. Volunteers across the state sorted food into boxes, packed Backpacks with school lunches, and repackaged bulk food. Each item was a product of a farmer...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Austin

Volunteers help Round Rock tornado recovery effort

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Volunteers are on the ground in Round Rock – distributing food and water from the multi-agency resource center set up at Dell Diamond. If you need help, you can sign up for Austin Disaster Relief Network services by bringing a photo ID, a utility bill, and a picture of the damage to Dell Diamond.
ROUND ROCK, TX
actionnews5.com

Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways

“Now, when they say ‘our,’ they’re not talking about all of us. They’re talking about white people,” Winter said. “I was just so appalled, and I was so livid.”. We learned this was not an insolated incident. Dozens of homes up and down Tulane and Nesbit Road, a mix of races, had these bags.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Homestead#Tornado
WSAV News 3

Shooting suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
WSAV News 3

Suspects plead guilty to lesser charges in Brunswick teen’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two suspects have pled guilty to lesser charges in the 2021 death of a Brunswick teenager. The charges stem from the Apr. 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old Javier Cordova at a Glynn County apartment complex. According to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, Cordova appeared uninvitedat a cookout at the […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for murder in West Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old in West Savannah last month. Shawn Campbell Jr., 21, was arrested for murder on Monday by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Detectives believe Campbell shot Timothy Lewis nearly a month ago on Feb. 23. Around 10:30 p.m. that Wednesday, officers responded […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman killed, another in ICU after Midway crash

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – One woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Midway Tuesday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Lyle Thurmond, the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Leroy Coffer Highway and Freedman Grove Road. Thurmond said the driver of a Ford Fusion was […]
MIDWAY, GA
WSAV News 3

1 seriously injured in West 38th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was injured in a shooting on West 38th Street early Friday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). The incident took place in the 600 block near Burroughs Street, leaving the victim — an adult male — with serious injuries. SPD said he’s been taken to a hospital […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Human remains found in Beaufort Monday evening

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Human remains were found in the Shell Point area in Beaufort Monday evening, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the remains were found around 6 p.m. in a wooded area close to a marsh off Broad River Drive. Deputies said they can’t yet ID the body or […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy