Volunteers lend a helping hand to Homestead residents

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents in Bryan County’s Homestead neighborhood are receiving an outpouring of support from volunteers and community members after a tornado devastated the area last week.

“It’s just kind of like a lost sickening feeling,” said Homestead resident, Yvonne Whitfield, describing what it was like to return to her neighborhood after the tornado ravaged it and claimed the life of one of her neighbors.

It hasn’t been easy for residents, but despite the devastation, Yvonne says there’s no place she would rather call home. In fact, her family plans to rebuild there.

When asked what makes this place more than just a neighborhood — her answer was simple.

“The neighbors. You don’t have neighbors like we do have,” Yvonne said.

“You can’t find this somewhere else,” she added. “I don’t know of another community that would have come together and taken care of us the way this one has.”

To Homestead residents, this is more than just a community.

“It’s about family. It’s about those people across the street,” Yvonne said, “they are our family. The people next door are our family, This community is our family.”

There’s been an outpouring of support from organizations in the days since the storm.

“The amount of volunteers and the donations…it’s humbling to see this many people come together,” said Kelly Crane, a volunteer with the United Methodists Committee On Relief.

Among them is Veterans Carriers’ nonprofit, Trucking For A Cause. Organizers showed up Thursday to hand out food and gift cards to tornado victims and first responders.

“It’s very heart filling to see all of the folks that have come out today and that are here to assist people they don’t even know, people they’ve never met,” said Tabitha Guy, the nonprofit coordinator for Trucking For A Cause.

As the dust settles and people come together to heal, the community’s sense of hope is unwavering.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Yvonne said, “We’ll get through it. You know, God’s got a different plan.”