ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store

By Gary Bass
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Detectives with the Jasper Police Department are looking for answers after a 47-year-old man’s unclothed body was found in a grassy area near an auto parts store on South Wheeler Wednesday. According to a press release, JPD investigators got information about the man’s possible...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jasper, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jasper, TX
Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
ABC Big 2 News

OPD releases names in deadly weekend crash

ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Saturday April 2nd, around 10:30 pm, Odessa Police officers responded to a crash in the 6800 block of Faudree Road. The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 32-year-old Richard Trevino of Odessa, was passing in a no passing zone while traveling northbound on Faudree Road.A Ram 2500, driven by […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ktre#Jpd#The O Reilly Auto Parts
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTBS

Hallsville porch thief caught, sheriff's office says

MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall woman has been arrested after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says she stole several packages from a front porch. Dever Joann Roman has been charged with theft of mail, HCSO said. Roman was arrested in Marion County and is being held at the Harrison County Jail.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy