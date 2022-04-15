ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of teen fatally stabbed at Kansas City middle school speaks out

By KMBC 9 News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of a 14-year-old boy who died after he was stabbed several times in the bathroom of a Kansas City middle school is speaking out. Manuel Guzman died Tuesday night, several hours after he was taken to a hospital. "I couldn't sleep for...

Keith Brown
2d ago

I really feel for this woman. Make the guilty pay and file a lawsuit against the school for their negligence to protect that child despite the medical detection system.

lucky224
3d ago

This is absolutely heartbreaking 💔🥲 my heart goes out to this mother she should not have to be marrying her son .But on the other hand I hope they charge the other individual as an adult !!!!!!!!

susan alba
2d ago

Wow, I am just in tears , I can't imagine her grief and pain. I feel so awful for both of the kids families, they both lost their sons. Kids don't think rationally about the consequences before they act. The kid who did it is not going to be much better off and neither will his parents. I know he still will be alive, but he will spend the rest of his youth through 20's 30's locked up in absolute hell. He will eventually (probably) be released into a different world than he left. Yes I hurt for him too. I know they have metal detectors but as long as there are windows, kids can get things in. Why didn't someone hear him? why wasn't someone near the boys bathroom? I'm sure they didn't know but that seems like an obvious place you'd want to keep an eye out for trouble . Just the saddest most senseless loss of lives for both . I'm praying for them.

