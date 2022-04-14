ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

School Bus Crash in Calhoun County

By Lee Evancho
 3 days ago

Per the Alanbama Law Enforcement Agency a t approximately 4:05 p.m. Thursday, April 14, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Old Birmingham Road near Arnold Drive in Anniston. The crash involved a Calhoun County school bus with 20 occupants. There were no injuries reported from the crash, and all students were released to their parents. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

