ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Shanghai lockdown: How angry netizens test China's 'Great Firewall'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs millions of people continue to stay at home under strict lockdown in Shanghai, videos appearing to...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Metro International

China’s Shanghai denies lockdown rumours as daily COVID infections near 1,000

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China’s wealthy commercial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Shanghai Disneyland Closes as China’s COVID Cases Rise

Click here to read the full article. The Shanghai Disneyland theme park closed its doors from Monday in response to China’s growing number of COVID-19 cases. It offered no indication of when the park might reopen. “Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022. We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchange for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Shanghai#Great Firewall#Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un stages massive parade to mark major holiday – but doesn’t show off military hardware

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a huge civilian parade in Pyongyang on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather, Kim Il-sung. Images showed Mr Kim marking North Korea’s biggest annual holiday by waving to the crowds from a balcony overlooking Kim Il-sung Square, as people carrying red plastic flowers and floats with political slogans marched below.State media reports on the events indicate Mr Kim chose to forego the expected showcase of new military hardware, amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear programme.Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated...
WORLD
WDBO

Wall Street drifts as rate worries offset strong profits

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are drifting in mixed trading Monday, as worries about interest rates and inflation keep a lid on Wall Street despite some better-than-expected profit reports. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower, coming off its second straight week of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy