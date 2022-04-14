House of Colour is in Lubbock and ready to offer you the best colors from head to toe.

Would you believe this house has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms?. Smack dab in the middle of North Chicago and Downtown Chicago you'll find a sliver of a home in Deerfield, Illinois. When you look at the inside of this house you realize this is the clown car of homes. How do you fit a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms into a house that looks like this from the outside? Somebody must have had a very smart engineer or architect that had a knack for using space efficiently. Take a look inside and outside of this Chicago skinny home below.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 DAYS AGO