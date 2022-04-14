House of Colour is in Lubbock and ready to offer you the best colors from head to toe.

I've seen Ghost live twice, and both shows I will never forget. The first time I saw them was in 2016 when they played at Lubbock's City Bank Auditorium. It was a bit after they released Meliora and "Square Hammer," so they were just starting to get really big. Then, in 2018, I saw them in Midland. It was after they released Prequelle and received much more media attention, so they had the budget to put on an even more fantastic show.
Whether the door is left open, they jump the fence or they dig their way out, most dog owners understand the panic of realizing your dog got out. Sometimes it's easy to walk around the neighborhood and find them sniffing around your neighbor's yard. Other times they make it too far and despite looking for hours on end, you can’t find them anywhere. This is when most people take to the internet to post about their missing dog, or they started pasting posters around town.
I've never been one to chase the newest and latest restaurants that come to Lubbock. It's frankly ridiculous when traffic enforcement is needed for the latest national chain coming into Lubbock because people are lined up down the block to get in line. I don't lay awake at night dreaming...
WHAT a better way to spend Easter weekend than at a waterpark?. Britain’s biggest family are currently enjoying a bumper family holiday to Florida and mum-of-22 Sue Radford has now shown her kids enjoying a day out at Volcano Bay, Universal's tropical-themed water park. Sue took to her Instagram...
For the longest time, there really were only two choices of toy stores in the Hub City. Toys are on our minds with news breaking that the old Toys R Us store on Slide road is about to be the new location of Texas Roadhouse (here's hoping there's no giraffe on the menu). Toys R Us ruled Slide road for decades, eventually splitting the space (at least visually) with a Babies R Us store. I imagine that location was a dream destination for just about every kid on the South Plains.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A delivery of local donations set up to help those affected by central Texas fires will depart Thursday. The big L fire near Bluff Dale has burned more than 10,000 acres, southwest of Fort Worth. Its currently 85 percent contained. The Eastland complex fire is raging...
Would you believe this house has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms?. Smack dab in the middle of North Chicago and Downtown Chicago you'll find a sliver of a home in Deerfield, Illinois. When you look at the inside of this house you realize this is the clown car of homes. How do you fit a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms into a house that looks like this from the outside? Somebody must have had a very smart engineer or architect that had a knack for using space efficiently. Take a look inside and outside of this Chicago skinny home below.
I just saw something on my community message board that I've never seen before. I was told, no matter what I do, please DO NOT mow my lawn in the month of May. Yep, my neighbors want me to grow it out all month long and if I cut it, I'm going to be judged.
Comments / 0