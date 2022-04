BLOUNTVILLE — The old saying that “there’s no such thing as a free lunch” soon might ring true once again in many public schools in the region and nationwide. Amber Anderson, supervisor of school nutrition for Sullivan County Schools, and Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyne Rafalowski said unless federal lawmakers extend a free lunch and free breakfast program in public schools, the 2022-23 school year will be a tough one for those with marginal ability to pay for school meals.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO