ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Tim Feerick, bassist for Dance Gavin Dance, dead at 34

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghhGf_0f9jXH9R00

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for California rock ‘n’ roll group Dance Gavin Dance, died Wednesday, the band said on social media. He was 34.

The band, which was formed in Sacramento in 2005, did not release a cause of death, The Sacramento Bee reported. Feerick joined the band on tour in 2009 and become an official member in 2013, according to the newspaper.

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night,” the band wrote in social media posts Thursday. “We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

Dance Gavin Dance was set to headline a one-day festival in Sacramento on Saturday, Billboard reported. The band is the organizer and headliner of Swanfest. The event, named for lead guitarist Will Swan, had been scheduled to be the opening stop on the band’s 19-leg U.S. tour.

The event had been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Bee.

The band is also scheduled to perform at the When We Were Young festival in October, according to Billboard.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Bob Dylan announces new 2022 North American tour dates

Bob Dylan has announced a number of new West Coast tour dates in North America this summer – see the full list below and pick up tickets here. The dates, an extension of the ‘Never Ending Tour’ that Dylan is currently out on the road for, come behind his lauded 2020 album ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
golfmagic.com

Golf fans shocked as Jordan Spieth's wife runs onto the green with baby Sammy

Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
GOLF
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Dance#Bassist#The Band#The Sacramento Bee#The Bee#Billboard#Cox Media Group
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Are Ready For Easter In Adorable Spring Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. While Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram has lately been Kravis central, she snuck in a super cute mother-daughter photo with her daughter Penelope. On April 15, Kardashian posted an adorable photo featuring her and her daughter Penelope, 9, who is clearly both ready for Easter. You can see the photo from her Instagram story HERE. Kardashian captioned the photo, saying, “Mommy daughter nails.” The pair are sporting matching manicures, boasting a floral and pastel color scheme. The mother-daughter duo’s matching set comprises light blue, light pink, and red flowers throughout. The Kardashians frequently post their fresh manicures...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Steve Vai offers a guided tour of his favorite guitars

It is no accident that Steve Vai’s evolution as a guitarist has coincided with some of the boldest design innovations in electric guitar history. As Vai’s curiosity drew him deeper into the instrument, his ideas for what could be achieved on guitar expanded, and his gear had to adapt to keep up.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s Nancy & Lee Getting First Vinyl Reissue

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s 1968 record Nancy & Lee is being reissued on vinyl for the first time. The new edition arrives May 20 via Light in the Attic. The album has been remastered by John Baldwin and includes a 20-page booklet featuring a new interview with Sinatra conducted by the reissue’s co-producer Hunter Lea, never-before-seen photos, and two bonus tracks from the original album sessions, a cover of “Love Is Strange” and the Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You.” Listen to “Love Is Strange” below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Gibson teams up with Maná guitarist Sergio Vallín to create new signature Goldtop 1955 Les Paul

Way back in January 2021, Gibson announced that it had teamed up with Sergio Vallín to create a new signature 1955 Les Paul. Now, Gibson has finally detailed the signature guitar, a beautiful, lightly aged Les Paul designed in tandem with Vallín, the electric guitar player for Maná, a beloved Mexican group that's enjoyed a lengthy career as one of the best-selling Spanish-language rock bands of all time.
MUSIC
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son: nothing sits better within their prog canon

Iron Maiden’s flirtations with progressive music, writ large over their 2010 album The Final Frontier and 2021's Senjutsu, should come as no surprise to longtime followers of the East End metalheads’ career. Aside from the fact that both bassist Steve Harris and vocalist Bruce Dickinson are massive prog rock fans, one could point to the band’s 1983 cover of Jethro Tull’s Cross-Eyed Mary, or the hefty progressive inclinations audible on 1999’s Brave New World album as further proof.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Whitesnake’s Self-Titled Album: Beyond ‘Still of the Night’

David Coverdale went for broke on Whitesnake's 1987 self-titled album, scoring a career-defining record and an embarrassment of riches in return. Released in the U.S. on April 7, 1987, this seventh LP transformed Whitesnake from a modestly successful blues-rock outfit into a world-conquering pop-metal juggernaut, selling 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and spawning a No. 1 single.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

15 Years Ago: Vinnie Paul Triumphs Over Grief With ‘Hellyeah’

Vinnie Paul thought he would never play music again after the death of his brother and bandmate, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, on Dec. 8, 2004. The Abbott brothers formed Damageplan following the dissolution of Pantera, which they founded in 1981 and led to global metal stardom in the '90s. Damageplan got off to an impressive start with their 2004 debut New Found Power, but their tenure was cut tragically short when a mentally ill fan shot Dimebag dead onstage at the Alrosa Villa nightclub in Columbus, Ohio.
MUSIC
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy