ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Tracy Andrus Foundation is proving assistance to those affected by COVID-19

By Brandi Driggers
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — Tracy Andrus is wanting to help...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEAN 105

How to Help Those Affected by the Recent Texas Wildfires

I hate that it takes tragedies, like wildfires, to show us how compassionate and giving our community is, but I guess it's better now than never. As you know, wildfires have ravaged our area of the Lone Star State causing quite a few families to lose all they have and our community is stepping up in a big way.
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy