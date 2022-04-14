Beacon receives grant for COVID-19 vaccination outreach

SOUTH BEND — Beacon Health has received a $4.8 million federal grant to provide education and services focused on increasing COVID-19 vaccinations rates among Hispanic, Black and Amish residents of Elkhart, St. Joseph, LaPorte and Marshall counties.

Collaborating with Saint Joseph Health System and a number of community partners – including universities, social service agencies and public health departments – community outreach workers will be mobilized and trained to educate, motivate and facilitate access to COVID vaccinations, officials said Thursday.