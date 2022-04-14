ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millers Falls, MA

Millers Falls man thanks Senator for helping get daughter in Ukraine

By Kate Wilkinson
 3 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Markey visited the UMass campus Thursday where he met a Millers Falls man whose office helped in getting his 10-year-old daughter out of Ukraine.

Spirit of Springfield selling books to support Ukrainian illustrator

David Korpiewski of Millers Falls works here at UMass, and when he heard Senator Markey would be here today, he wanted to say thanks. Senator Markey and David Korpiewski meeting face to face for the first time. His office helped him get a passport so he could fly to Poland to bring his daughter Mary from Ukraine here to western Massachusetts. Her mother went into the country to get Mary to safety, a train ride that drove through a city as it was being bombed.

Since she’s arrived, David said Mary is adjusting well, learning English, and getting a big welcome at Montague Public Schools.

“She has someone come out of maternity leave,” said Korpiewski.

But Mary’s mother, Iryna is not here, a Ukrainian native, she’s stuck in Poland. David said he spoke with a lawyer and learned if Iryna tries to achieve refugee status in the U.S., she will likely have to wait years. David said he spoke with a lawyer and learned if Iryna tries to achieve refugee status in the U.S., she will likely have to wait years. 22News asked Senator Markey what he thought.

“I want to do everything for this family,” said Senator Markey.

David said while Mary is safe here there are millions of others who still need help, and more needs to be done to help Ukrainian refugees.

