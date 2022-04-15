ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egypt current account deficit narrows to $3.8 billion in October-December quarter

 1 day ago
Egypt's Central Bank headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit narrowed to $3.8 billion in the October-December quarter from $4.85 billion in the same period a year earlier, boosted by a jump in tourism, the central bank said in balance of payments figures released on Thursday.

The figures also showed a sharp outflow of portfolio investment, which shrank to a deficit of $6.1 billion from a surplus of $3.5 billion a year earlier.

The trade deficit widened to $10.7 billion from $10.5 billion.

Tourism receipts jumped to $3.0 billion from $987 million in October-December 2020 as travel recovered from the impact of COVID-19.

Remittance payments from Egyptians working abroad inched down to $7.43 billion in October-December from $7.49 billion a year prior, while Suez Canal revenue rose to $1.69 from $1.52 billion.

Net foreign direct investment declined to $1.61 billion from $1.75 billion in October-December 2020, the central bank said.

(This story corrects last paragraph to show investment declined, not climbed)

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Patrick Werr; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis

