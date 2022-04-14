WSCC ATHLETICS: Women’s golf qualifies for NJCAA National Championship; Law finishes 3rd at ACCC Golf Tournament; tennis update

HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State’s women’s golf team finished runner-up this week at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) South District Tournament, hosted by the Lions at Cross Creek Golf Course.

With the runner-up placement, Wallace State’s women’s program has advanced to the NJCAA Division I National Championship for the fifth straight season.

Wallace State freshman Hope Harrell tied as the individual runner-up, carding a 12-over par 156 (78-78). She made the All-Tournament team along with teammate Hannah Sanders, who finished tied for fifth with a 14-over 158. Sanders’ 77 over the opening 18 was tied for the best score.

Harrell and Sanders have each won a pair of tournaments this spring, and Sanders was named the ACCC Player of the Year. Wallace State coach J.J. Adams was named the ACCC Coach of the Year.

Wallace State’s Abby Brown finished among the top 10 at the District Tournament, shooting a 164.

Abigail Baker and Brileigh Roberts rounded out the field.

Wallace State’s women were coming off a fifth consecutive ACCC Tournament championship.

The Lions now prepare for nationals, scheduled for May 8-12 in Sanford, Fla. The program placed 11 th last season at nationals.

Wallace State men’s golf

Sophomore George Law carved out his best individual finish with the Lions, placing third this week at the ACCC Tournament at Guntersville’s Eagle’s Nest Golf Course.

Law, an Englander, carded a 5-under par 211 (72-70-69), finishing six strokes off the lead.

Wallace State placed third overall as a group, shooting a 2-over 866. The Lions were only seven strokes off the lead.

Wallace State’s Davis Aaron was 7 th overall with a 2-over 218 and Allen Michael Burnett placed 8 th with a 3-over 219.

Zackary Coker and Joshua Darracott rounded out the Lions’ field.

Up next for Wallace State is hosting a NJCAA District Tournament at TP Country Club on April 24-26. The Lions will seek their 26 th NJCAA National Championship appearance.

Wallace State tennis

Both Wallace State’s tennis teams recently secured wins against Shorter University and Meridian (Miss.) CC.

In a women’s 7-2 victory against Meridian, earning singles wins were Erianna Jones (7-5, 6-1), Martina Paillet (6-4, 6-0), Natalia Barron (6-1, 6-1) and Micah Oldacre (6-3, 6-1). In doubles, Jones and Paillet won 8-4; Breanna Vann and Barron prevailed 8-6; and Irvin and Oldacre notched an 8-4 win.

Wallace State’s men beat Meridian, 5-4.

Massimo Caliendo (6-4, 6-3), Muntingh Hamman (6-2, 6-4) and Alex Rainer (6-2, 6-1) earned singles victories. In doubles, Marco Kalbermatten and Tristan Du Plessis won 8-4 and Rainer and Hudson Harden prevailed 8-2.

Wallace State’s men also recently notched a 6-3 victory over Jones (Miss.) College.

Ryan Wang, Sebastian Gamez, Du Plessis and Hamman earned wins in singles action. In doubles, Wang and Hamman prevailed 8-6 and Gamez and Caliendo won 8-5.

Both tennis teams travel to Montevallo on Friday. For more information about Wallace State athletics, visit www.athletics.wallacestate.edu or the athletics Facebook page at www.wallacestate.edu/athleticsfb .