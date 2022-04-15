ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

29 Entitled, Disrespectful Exes Who Need To Learn About A Little Thing Called Boundaries

By Hannah Dobrogosz
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRWZA_0f9jWnjq00

1. This ex who tried to flex:

My homies Ex hit him up. Yikes! from trashy

2. This whiny ex looking for a confidence boost:

Does this count? Guy I sort of dated after literal years of him begging, but I was never a good enough girlfriend (it didn't last long) from ChoosingBeggars

3. This ex who tried to be cutesy about their affair:

My ex wifes response to why she could be trusted not to have another affair from trashy

4. This ex who is acting extra AF:

Guy washes clothes for his Ex wife because she doesn't have a washer or dryer. She posts this online because he didn't fold them for her as well. Every single comment was asking her if she understood how crazy she sounded and that they understood why they were divorced. Amazing stuff lmao from ChoosingBeggars

5. This begging ex who wants an old gift back:

My ex girlfriend fed me some bullshit about breaking up with me for her mental health. She got with someone a few days later. Today she asked for the Christmas gift she gave me while we were dating. from trashy

6. This ex who thinks they sound so tough:

Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you my ex fiance. from trashy

8. This ex who has some lingering interest:

Ex girlfriend texts me at around 11:30 for a hookup. Shes married and her army husband is deployed. from trashy

10. This ex who really changed tactics:

My Ex.. LOL from mildlyinfuriating

11. This whiny ex:

Partners ex wanted me to do a free professional photoshoot for her birthday from ChoosingBeggars

13. This rude request:

Broke ex wants food after really bad breakup, complains free food not what he wanted from ChoosingBeggars

14. This absolutely audacious ex:

An ACTUAL text between a friend of mine and his ex. from trashy

15. This expensive ex:

Ex gf hit me up out of the blue to go on a trip together then refuses to split when I paid for hotel/car from trashy

16. This ex who really tried to pull the "We used to date" card:

My ex girlfriend. Self explanatory to get a cheaper cutting board. from ChoosingBeggars

17. This direct demand:

Ex hit me with this gem 6 months after not having any kind of physical or verbal contact with her from ChoosingBeggars

18. This Spotify situation:

Coworker’s ex just can’t understand why she should have to pay for her own Spotify. from ChoosingBeggars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkKj3_0f9jWnjq00
u/ShanaSmiles / reddit.com / Via imgur.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuyZP_0f9jWnjq00
u/ShanaSmiles / reddit.com / Via imgur.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkJnk_0f9jWnjq00
u/ShanaSmiles / reddit.com / Via imgur.com

19. This ex who tried to name-drop Jesus?

Ex tries to get me to give her some of my dvds I lent out and my violin. This is about a week before Christmas. (via a friend because her number I blocked her number a while ago). from ChoosingBeggars

20. This callout:

Called Out by an Ex-Lover from quityourbullshit

21. This ridiculous request:

My ex that I haven’t talked to in 6 months had to audacity to ask to renew MY Netflix account so she can use it from ChoosingBeggars

22. This ex who isn't beating around the bush:

Choosing Beggar Ex-GF is willing to give me another chance after she spent 2 months lying and manipulating me for $50. from ChoosingBeggars

23. This ex with a not-so-excellent plan:

Round 2 from Yesterday... Friend is hoping his EX-bf will randomly give him $ after selling his home... from ChoosingBeggars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6Bm1_0f9jWnjq00
u/Born-Bar / reddit.com / Via reddit.com

24. This hoopla over a Hulu password:

**Repost** Forgot to say start at bottom right! My ex boyfriend of 8 months from ChoosingBeggars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Df4zj_0f9jWnjq00
u/h3y-h4y / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHt1k_0f9jWnjq00
u/h3y-h4y / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChO7X_0f9jWnjq00
u/h3y-h4y / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkniO_0f9jWnjq00
u/h3y-h4y / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fJVc_0f9jWnjq00
u/h3y-h4y / reddit.com / Via reddit.com

25. This Facebook fail:

The ex girlfriend of one of my buds has been making quite a few indirects lately, including this. from quityourbullshit

26. This friend of an ex who also has some serious audacity:

Friend of my Ex has been using my Netflix details without my knowledge for years. Calls me cheap! from ChoosingBeggars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRP9u_0f9jWnjq00
u/The_Duff / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcoy3_0f9jWnjq00
u/The_Duff / reddit.com / Via reddit.com

27. This ex who crossed a line:

Had my ex disappointed I wouldnt do free work for "up-and-comming-rapper" friend. Apparently I'm a bad example for my kids lol from ChoosingBeggars

28. This extreme pettiness:

Someone that gets engaged to another person just to piss of their ex is a really trashy human being. from trashy

29. And this absolute doozy of a request that I've broken down for you below:

A**hole ex asks for MORE money after breaking up. Already gave $150 to him for an "emergency" from ChoosingBeggars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kv9dj_0f9jWnjq00
u/batgirlbitch / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9Hux_0f9jWnjq00
u/batgirlbitch / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02o9s4_0f9jWnjq00
u/batgirlbitch / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyx27_0f9jWnjq00
u/batgirlbitch / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPsfE_0f9jWnjq00
u/batgirlbitch / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iyu1g_0f9jWnjq00
u/batgirlbitch / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QHMr_0f9jWnjq00
u/batgirlbitch / reddit.com / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7jUt_0f9jWnjq00
u/batgirlbitch / reddit.com / Via reddit.com

Ugh. Check out r/ChoosingBeggars , r/trashy , and r/quityourbullshit for more infuriating content.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Ladies And Gentlemen#Begging
Distractify

It Looks Like Maggie Is Thinking About Getting Pregnant on 'A Million Little Things'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't all caught up on A Million Little Things. Things between Maggie and Gary are starting to fall back in line now that they’ve decided to reconcile on A Million Little Things. Their relationship was in a very complicated place while she was dating someone else. It took her a while, but she finally came to the conclusion that Gary‘s the person she’s supposed to be with.
TV SERIES
Jenn Leach

Netflix password sharing is now banned

A common practice with streaming or subscription services, whether it be Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, etc. is to share the account. Instead of forking out $18/month per person in your friend group, you can just share one account and pay a fraction of the price or not pay anything at all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Netflix
The US Sun

WhatsApp reveals new feature that will change Groups forever

WhatsApp has just unveiled a new feature that will change how its Groups feature functions moving forward. The communication app on Thursday revealed it is adding a new tool for its Groups called 'Communities'. "Today we're starting to test a major evolution of WhatsApp that we've been working on: WhatsApp...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Why it’s a really bad idea to keep sharing your streaming passwords

Netflix might be the king of streaming, but a company doesn’t stay on top by giving its service away for free. To deter cord-cutters from sharing account login details, Netflix is testing an extra $2 charge for those caught doing it. If the test is successful in Chile, Costa...
TV & VIDEOS
The Next Web

AI can now kill those annoying cookie pop-ups

The EU may have brought freedoms, peace, and wealth to millions of people, but all those benefits have been nullified by one horrendous drawback: cookie pop-ups. The consent banners enforced by the bloc’s privacy regulations are among the internet’s most irritating features. The lawmakers behind them may have...
TECHNOLOGY
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

937
Followers
1K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy