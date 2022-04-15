29 Entitled, Disrespectful Exes Who Need To Learn About A Little Thing Called Boundaries
1. This ex who tried to flex:
My homies Ex hit him up. Yikes! from trashy
2. This whiny ex looking for a confidence boost:
Does this count? Guy I sort of dated after literal years of him begging, but I was never a good enough girlfriend (it didn't last long) from ChoosingBeggars
3. This ex who tried to be cutesy about their affair:
My ex wifes response to why she could be trusted not to have another affair from trashy
4. This ex who is acting extra AF:
Guy washes clothes for his Ex wife because she doesn't have a washer or dryer. She posts this online because he didn't fold them for her as well. Every single comment was asking her if she understood how crazy she sounded and that they understood why they were divorced. Amazing stuff lmao from ChoosingBeggars
5. This begging ex who wants an old gift back:
My ex girlfriend fed me some bullshit about breaking up with me for her mental health. She got with someone a few days later. Today she asked for the Christmas gift she gave me while we were dating. from trashy
6. This ex who thinks they sound so tough:
Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you my ex fiance. from trashy
8. This ex who has some lingering interest:
Ex girlfriend texts me at around 11:30 for a hookup. Shes married and her army husband is deployed. from trashy
10. This ex who really changed tactics:
My Ex.. LOL from mildlyinfuriating
11. This whiny ex:
Partners ex wanted me to do a free professional photoshoot for her birthday from ChoosingBeggars
13. This rude request:
Broke ex wants food after really bad breakup, complains free food not what he wanted from ChoosingBeggars
14. This absolutely audacious ex:
An ACTUAL text between a friend of mine and his ex. from trashy
15. This expensive ex:
Ex gf hit me up out of the blue to go on a trip together then refuses to split when I paid for hotel/car from trashy
16. This ex who really tried to pull the "We used to date" card:
My ex girlfriend. Self explanatory to get a cheaper cutting board. from ChoosingBeggars
17. This direct demand:
Ex hit me with this gem 6 months after not having any kind of physical or verbal contact with her from ChoosingBeggars
18. This Spotify situation:
Coworker’s ex just can’t understand why she should have to pay for her own Spotify. from ChoosingBeggars
19. This ex who tried to name-drop Jesus?
Ex tries to get me to give her some of my dvds I lent out and my violin. This is about a week before Christmas. (via a friend because her number I blocked her number a while ago). from ChoosingBeggars
20. This callout:
Called Out by an Ex-Lover from quityourbullshit
21. This ridiculous request:
My ex that I haven’t talked to in 6 months had to audacity to ask to renew MY Netflix account so she can use it from ChoosingBeggars
22. This ex who isn't beating around the bush:
Choosing Beggar Ex-GF is willing to give me another chance after she spent 2 months lying and manipulating me for $50. from ChoosingBeggars
23. This ex with a not-so-excellent plan:
Round 2 from Yesterday... Friend is hoping his EX-bf will randomly give him $ after selling his home... from ChoosingBeggars
24. This hoopla over a Hulu password:
**Repost** Forgot to say start at bottom right! My ex boyfriend of 8 months from ChoosingBeggars
25. This Facebook fail:
The ex girlfriend of one of my buds has been making quite a few indirects lately, including this. from quityourbullshit
26. This friend of an ex who also has some serious audacity:
Friend of my Ex has been using my Netflix details without my knowledge for years. Calls me cheap! from ChoosingBeggars
27. This ex who crossed a line:
Had my ex disappointed I wouldnt do free work for "up-and-comming-rapper" friend. Apparently I'm a bad example for my kids lol from ChoosingBeggars
28. This extreme pettiness:
Someone that gets engaged to another person just to piss of their ex is a really trashy human being. from trashy
29. And this absolute doozy of a request that I've broken down for you below:
A**hole ex asks for MORE money after breaking up. Already gave $150 to him for an "emergency" from ChoosingBeggars
Comments / 0