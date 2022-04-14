ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, UT

Teen boys find reported missing Layton woman deceased near road

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANDOLPH, Utah (KUTV) — Four teenage boys were on dirt bikes when they had discovered what they believed to be a human body, according to officials. On April 8, Rich County Sheriff's Office received a call that a body had been...

