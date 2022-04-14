MSP: Missing woman in Morley found safe

MORLEY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police says that a woman who was missing in the Morley area in Mecosta County has been found safe.

Starr Marie Hallock, 45, was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Thursday on Northland Drive walking from the Citgo Gas Station in Morley, Michigan State Police said in a tweet .

On Thursday evening, MSP said that she had been found safe.

