MSP: Missing woman in Morley found safe
MORLEY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police says that a woman who was missing in the Morley area in Mecosta County has been found safe.
Starr Marie Hallock, 45, was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Thursday on Northland Drive walking from the Citgo Gas Station in Morley, Michigan State Police said in a tweet .
On Thursday evening, MSP said that she had been found safe.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
