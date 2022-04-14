ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Workforce shortage hurting businesses in Collier County

By Adam Fisher
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQvup_0f9jUfkS00

Collier County has more jobs than it has workers. That’s the warning the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce has given this week.

As more and more “Help Wanted” signs pop up around Collier County, retail shops and restaurants that are hurt the most. And now, the people who run these stores are worried what will happen if they can’t find the workers they need.

“It’s gonna be difficult for a lot business owners to stay in business,” said Jeff Mitchell, owner of The Local, a restaurant in Naples. “It’s just become a very challenging environment for us.”

Mitchell said he’s lucky to have a loyal staff, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been hurt by the worker shortage.

“At the beginning of season we had a much more difficult time keeping staff,” the local restauranteur said. “It felt like people wanted to change jobs and do a little jumping from job to job.”

The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce said it sees 7,000 to 10,000 Collier County job openings posted online each month, and the number is growing.

And there are only 5,000 to 6,000 unemployed workers in the county, according to Chamber statistics.

Schmees said one of the biggest reasons Collier County businesses can’t find workers is affordability.

“A lot of employees could barely afford to live here before,” she said. “Now we’re seeing $500 to $1,000 rent increases.”

Added Mitchell: “It’s hard to find employees that can afford to live Collier County and that are also looking for job as a dishwasher, a line cook or a server."

And that’s forced some businesses to make changes.

“The chamber has seen and heard from employers closing early, changing hours, closing their second locations because they can’t find the workers for it.”

Schmees said the Chamber of Commerce has a talent development program that works with businesses on creating competitive employment packages. Any business looking for help can reach out to the Chamber.

Comments / 4

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Now hiring: Orange County updates pay policy to entice candidates amid workforce shortages

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Almost 1,300 vacant positions — that’s what Orange County commissioners are dealing with as the entire country struggles with workforce shortages. On Tuesday, county commissioners updated their pay policy after a thousand employees left the county due to family, work-life balance or health reasons, or simply wanting another job with better pay and better hours.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Collier County, FL
Business
Naples, FL
Business
City
Naples, FL
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Government
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NewsWest 9

Texas Workforce Commission addresses labor shortage

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas is adding more jobs, another sign that the state is continuing to recover from the pandemic. However, the state is still facing labor shortages, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. One of the things that the TWC has done to address those labor shortages includes...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mitchell
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association Sued

“Active Adult” Community Unsafe, According To Lawsuit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:40 p.m: Mr. Blutig reached out to let us know that while his attorneys used the address of the clubhouse in the lawsuit, he actually fell on tree roots that had pushed through the sidewalk. He tore his rotator cuff which, at […] The article Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association Sued appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shops#The Local#Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Florida Phoenix

‘I just didn’t have any money’: FL residents struggle to afford rising rent costs for housing

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida residents are grappling with rising housing costs, including large increases in rent for apartments and houses as an ongoing affordable housing crisis becomes a centerpiece of gubernatorial campaigns for the 2022 elections. Jean Stallworth, a resident in Duval County, knows the affordable housing struggle all too well. Stallworth, 67, told the Florida Phoenix in […] The post ‘I just didn’t have any money’: FL residents struggle to afford rising rent costs for housing appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Caloosahatchee Connect construction begins in front of Cape Coral homes

Construction is ramping up on the Caloosahatchee Connect project. On the Cape Coral side, crews are busy installing the pipe in the right of way in front of homes. With every piece of piping installed along Everest Parkway, Cape Coral inches closer and closer to a solution to the dried-up freshwater canals.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WCVB

How workforce shortages, inflation are impacting Mass. restaurants

QUINCY, Mass. — The Massachusetts Restaurant Association says inflation feels like the new pandemic for restaurant owners. Gennaros' Eatery, known for homemade pastries and pizzas, says profits are down while costs for food and supplies are up. The Quincy restaurant says boxes for pizza that were $12 pre-pandemic are...
QUINCY, MA
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy