Cleveland, OH

Baker Mayfield opens on how injury affected his play last season

By DZEVAD MESIC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baker Mayfield admitted the shoulder injury affected his play both physically and mentally and it resulted in him losing confidence and struggling to lead the Cleveland Browns to victories. After helping the Browns win their first playoff game in 26 years in 2020, Mayfield was hoping to lead the team to...

