ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAFC to feature in Leagues Cup showcase

By Trebor Tracy
angelsonparade.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles will once again serve as centerstage for one of the biggest soccer events we will see all year. Today Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX — along with SoFi Stadium— announced today a first of it’s kind showcase. The event features four of the biggest, and arguably most...

www.angelsonparade.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: The 4 best World Cup futures bets to make now

The World Cup will be here before you know it! Yes, we’re seven months away from the World Cup starting in Qatar, but now that the groups are set, the market has adjusted futures odds. This is why it's time to break down some odds and throw down a couple of early bets.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leagues Cup#Lafc#Concacaf Gold Cup#La Galaxy#Ligabbvamx#Major League Soccer#Lagalaxy#Chivas#Clubamerica
CBS Sports

Serie A: Jose Mourinho, Roma can rescue disappointing European season for Italy with a Conference League title

Jose Mourinho is the last manager to have won a European trophy with an Italian club. It was 2010 when then Portuguese coach won the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan. Twelve years later he chasing a different trophy bringing AS Roma to the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League, the new, third, European competition that was launched this season. It's clear that we are talking about a much different competition but AS Roma fans are desperate to see their team win a trophy more than ten years after the last time they lifted any silverware. The Giallorossi are the only Italian club left across Europe's three men's club competitions. Juventus were shockingly eliminated from the Champions League by Villarreal (although now that Unai Emery's men have also beaten Bayern the sting isn't quite so sharp) and Atalanta were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League in the quarterfinalsbyt RB Leipzig.
UEFA
The Independent

Rennes vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Rennes take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.They're not reigning champions, however, after Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21. Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy