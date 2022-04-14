Matt Eberflus: Bears offense will be 'very quarterback-friendly' for Justin Fields

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields produced a mixed bag of performances during his rookie season working with since-fired head coach Matt Nagy. The first-round draft pick began the campaign as a backup behind veteran Andy Dalton but ultimately became Chicago's QB1 and went on to finish the season dead last among eligible signal-callers with a 26.4 total QBR, per ESPN stats.

Ex-Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus replaced Nagy as Chicago head coach in January, and Eberflus named former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy his new offensive coordinator. Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Eberflus recently appeared on "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast" and explained why he believes Fields can make a big leap in year two of his young career.

"I think he’s in a great spot," Eberflus said of Fields. "He’s been meeting with the offensive staff, and he feels very comfortable in this offense.

"This is a rhythm-and-timing offense. It’s based in the West Coast system. It’s going to be very quarterback-friendly for him. It’s been quarterback-friendly for a lot of guys in the past. You can see the way that it’s coached, the rhythm and timing of it, of the passing game, is really going to help him understand when to get rid of the ball, what his progressions are. He’s going to have a clear understanding of what the offense is. And he’s really doing a good job right now of grasping that and helping to teach it to the other players as well."

If there's anything this offseason showed the NFL community, it's that teams won't be shy about making blockbuster moves for big-name quarterbacks who become available. Patience isn't a virtue in the league these days, so Fields will need to start looking like a full-time franchise player at the sport's top position this fall.