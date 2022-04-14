ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Top 2024 Offensive Tackle Recruit Visiting Ole Miss on Saturday

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KwHp_0f9jSzEA00

Top-rated offensive tackle recruit Jimothy Lewis is visiting the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday

One of the top recruits in the 2024 class will be on a visit with Ole Miss football on Saturday. According to 247Sports, one of the nation's top offensive tackle recruits, four-star Jimothy Lewis, will be returning to Oxford, Miss., for a visit .

Lewis is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi and the country's No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2024 class per 247Sports.

The Madison, Miss., native has already visited Ole Miss multiple times since last summer after the Ole Miss offensive line coach, Jake Thornton, began recruiting Lewis.

Lewis is rated as the No. 56 overall player in America and has received offers from programs such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Michigan, Baylor, Arkansas State, and Tennessee State. The Rebels were the first team to offer Lewis last summer.

With two years left of high school, however, do not expect a decision from Lewis anytime soon.

Locking down the No. 1 recruit in the state of Mississippi would be a massive get for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. The 6-5, 290-pound lineman could be the anchor of the Ole Miss offensive line while simultaneously preparing for a possible career in the pros.

Lewis received a Crystal Ball prediction to Ole Miss back in September of 2021 from 247Sports .

There is also a possibility Lewis will be in town for the annual Grove Bowl on Saturday, April 23. The finale for the Rebels' 2022 spring drills is slated for a noon CT kickoff.

Jimothy Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2re2BH_0f9jSzEA00

Jimothy Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kqcn7_0f9jSzEA00

Jimothy Lewis

