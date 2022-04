WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- A new mixed use development is coming to where the Metropolitan Baptist church sits on Douglas and McClean, on the edge of the Delano district in Wichita. The church was formally bought by Birds Eye Holdings and Laham Development. While final plans for the space are not finalized, the press release announcing the move says the development "could include restaurants, retail, entertainment, office, medical, downtown living and the arts."

WICHITA, KS ・ 24 DAYS AGO