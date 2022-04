Wendy Williams was spotted boarding a commercial plane with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., allegedly telling onlookers that she was working on getting her canceled talk show back. In photos taken at Newark Airport in New Jersey, Wendy can be seen waiting in the terminal to board the flight just like everyone else. The former Wendy Williams Show host received no special treatment but seems to be making progress in the health department because she was walking and not in a wheelchair.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO