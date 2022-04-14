ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tumbleweeds drift along the Rio Grande as sand bars within its banks widen. Smoke from distant wildfires and dust kicked up by intense spring winds fill the valley, exacerbating the feeling of distress that is beginning to weigh on residents. One of North America’s longest...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

California droughts impacting water delivery to cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s lack of rainfall is affecting the state’s new water project and how much water will be delivered to cities. The project is a system of system of reservoirs, canals and dams that feed 29 water agencies across the state. “I think everyone needs to take this seriously,” Santa Clara Valley […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Western Montana Growers Cooperative to Expand Operation

Farming has been a main occupation in Western Montana for many years. Locally grown food is often found at farmers markets in various towns. As more people desire to have locally grown food on their plates, the demand has increased. To help satisfy that demand, the Western Montana Growers Cooperative...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Albuquerque, NM
Business
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Pecos, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Oregon State
WRAL News

Fire contained at California food plant; evacuations remain

SALINAS, Calif. — Firefighters contained a massive blaze at a central California food processing plant that prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate Thursday and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes. The fire started Wednesday night at the Taylor Farms packaged...
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Resources#Western Us#Water Year#Water District#The Rio Grande
WRAL News

Some state lawmakers calling it quits, can't afford to serve

HARTFORD, Conn. — When trying to decide whether to seek a fourth term in the Connecticut House of Representatives, Rep. Joe de la Cruz ran the question by his wife, whom he jokingly refers to as his lawyer and financial adviser. While Tammy de la Cruz didn't want to...
WRAL News

US intelligence satellite launched from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was launched into space from California on Sunday. The NROL-85 satellite lifted off at 6:13 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It was the first mission by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. New guidance issued Monday requires that the material purchased — whether...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
WRAL News

23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US

SALADO, Texas — Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds Wednesday. The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Austin. Bell...
SALADO, TX
WRAL News

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
WRAL News

'Magic mushrooms' for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

SALT LAKE CITY — Matthew Butler spent 27 years in the Army, but it took a day in jail to convince him his post-traumatic stress disorder was out of control. The recently retired Green Beret had already tried antidepressants, therapy and a support dog. But his arrest for punching a hole in his father's wall after his family tried to stage an intervention in Utah made it clear none of it was working.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hinton News

West Virginia angler breaks blue catfish weight record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — West Virginia’s navigable rivers continue to produce hefty catfish, including one that recently broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch, WV, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the Kanawha River. He was using cut shad for bait. Carver’s record fish was 45.51 inches long and weighed 61.28 pounds. The fish eclipsed the previous WV weight record of 59.74 pounds held by Mark Blauvelt. However, the length record of 50.15 inches held by Justin Goode still stands. Carver’s record catch was measured by WVDNR hatchery manager Ryan Bosserman. Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations. The post West Virginia angler breaks blue catfish weight record appeared first on The Hinton News.
HOBBIES
WRAL News

Living shorelines becoming more prevalent in protecting NC's coast

Carteret County, N.C. — Recent climate change reports have many concerned about rising sea levels and thinking about ways to protect the vulnerable coastline. One environmentally friendly approach is beginning to gain attention — living shorelines. Coastal areas face many threats from hurricanes and strong storms. It’s left many wondering how to protect their property.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Pandemic Pivot: Supply chain crisis creates unique opportunity for Durham Distillery

Durham, N.C. — The marriage between Durham Distillery co-owners Melissa and Lee Katrincic is a reflection of the marriage between art and science at their company. In 2013, gin was just a hobby for the couple as they worked jobs unrelated to distilling or the gin industry. But as Melissa Katrincic faced a lay-off, the couple began looking into distilling gin with the help of Lee Katrincic's background as a chemist.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy