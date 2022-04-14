Shaheen defends New Hampshire's role as first primary state

A libertarian Bitcoin enthusiast is actively exploring a self-funded bid for New Hampshire’s Republican Senate nomination. A run by political novice Bruce Fenton could shake up the state’s sleepy GOP primary, thanks to his ties to the state’s active libertarian movement and his plans to self-fund with $5 million worth of Bitcoin wealth. Fenton could also draw national support from Bitcoin enthusiasts, who have increasingly thrown their weight around the political arena in recent months.
