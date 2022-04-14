ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Shaheen defends New Hampshire's role as first primary state

WCAX
 3 days ago

At his home studio in South Burlington, Michael Strauss' passion is...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

POLITICO

Bitcoiner eyes New Hampshire GOP Senate primary

A libertarian Bitcoin enthusiast is actively exploring a self-funded bid for New Hampshire’s Republican Senate nomination. A run by political novice Bruce Fenton could shake up the state’s sleepy GOP primary, thanks to his ties to the state’s active libertarian movement and his plans to self-fund with $5 million worth of Bitcoin wealth. Fenton could also draw national support from Bitcoin enthusiasts, who have increasingly thrown their weight around the political arena in recent months.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WMUR.com

New Hampshire judicial branch seeks more funding to hire public defenders

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's judicial branch is asking for funding to retain more lawyers because of a shortage of public defenders. Officials said low salaries and high caseloads have forced public defenders to quit, leaving many defendants waiting for an attorney. The majority of the cases are for less serious offenses, officials said.
POLITICS
WMUR.com

Temporary pay boost approved for New Hampshire public defenders

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's public defenders are getting a financial boost. The Executive Council voted unanimously Wednesday to put $2.3 million toward a temporary salary increase for public defenders. The New Hampshire Judicial Council said staffing shortages and an inability to retain attorneys have created an "indigent defense...
POLITICS
WCAX

COVID cancels classes at Vermont school

Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NH home grow marijuana bill moves forward

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A bill that allows New Hampshire residents to grow marijuana at home is one step closer to reality. The bill legalizes up to six homegrown plants. It already passed the House and this week was voted out by the Senate Judiciary Committee. It now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
POLITICS
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

At his home studio in South Burlington, Michael Strauss' passion is painting. A new partnership will establish a residential treatment center in Lebanon for new moms recovering from substance use disorder.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Investigation of Burlington school official continues

The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake of a federal corruption investigation has thrown a curveball at Gov. Kathy Hochul's reelection efforts. NH commission to address domestic, sexual violence. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive...
BURLINGTON, VT

