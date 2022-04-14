ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One woman dead after rollover crash in Butler County

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Atlanta, Kansas, woman has died as a result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Butler County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said in a news release that deputies, Atlanta Fire, and Butler County EMS were dispatched to the crash around 5:30 p.m.

Emergency crews respond to gas explosion NW of Wichita

When deputies arrived, they took over lifesaving efforts from another person who had seen the crash shortly after it happened.

Officials say that 46-year-old Brandy Martinez was traveling south in a 2016 Nissan Versa on SE Cole Creek Rd. when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road into the east ditch.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

