UFC

Conor McGregor Takes Major Step Forward On Road To UFC Return

By Curtis Calhoun
mmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC superstar Conor McGregor has revealed a big step on his road to recovery from his nasty leg injury at UFC 264. McGregor is expected to return later this year to the UFC after his injury during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s shown off a majority of...

www.mmanews.com

MMAmania.com

Report: Conor McGregor arrested (again), $187,000 Bentley seized in Dublin

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was arrested and charged with “dangerous driving” on Tuesday (March 22) in Dublin, Ireland, compelling law enforcement to impound his $187,000 Bentley Continental. That’s according to a report from local news outlet Independent.ie. McGregor, 33, was transported to the local police...
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Max Holloway
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Is Facing 11 Charges Of Battery

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen is facing 11 counts of battery, which includes a felony. This stems from a Dec. 18 incident in Las Vegas. The criminal complaint regarding Sonnen alleges that six people were attacked. He allegedly tried to strangle a man. It also states that Sonnen used “force of violence upon” a woman by “punching/striking” her.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby Covington’ following Jorge Masvidal arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the alleged drama outside of the octagon between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. On Monday night, an altercation allegedly took place between the rivals in Miami Beach. According to police records, a victim — who MMA Fighting identified as Covington — was leaving the Papi Steak Restaurant when an alleged assailant, who was identified to officers as Masvidal, landed two punches to the victim’s face that led to a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault. Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm, as well as criminal mischief.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Spun

New Update On The Troubling Charges Against Chael Sonnen

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen was charged last month with one felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. This stems from a December altercation at a Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s been reported in the past that Sonnen was accused of beating up...
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
TMZ.com

Cris Cyborg Still Wants Amanda Nunes Rematch 3.5 Years After Loss

It's been nearly four years since Cris Cyborg lost to Amanda Nunes ... but she STILL wants her revenge -- telling TMZ Sports she's still gunning for a rematch with The Lioness. Cyborg initially lost to the UFC legend in December 2018 -- and she's clearly not over it ......
UFC
mmanews.com

Valerie Loureda Names Ronda Rousey As The MMA GOAT

Bellator flyweight Valerie Loureda thinks that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Rousey retired from MMA following a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but she remains a fixture of modern UFC culture. She is arguably one of the most dominant champions in UFC history and became the UFC’s first female superstar.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for alleged December hotel fight in Las Vegas

Multi-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Las Vegas this past December. According to online court records, Sonnen is facing a felony battery by strangulation charge, along with 10 misdemeanor battery charges — which were filed on March 14. TMZ was the first to report the filings.
LAS VEGAS, NV

