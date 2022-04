BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy clouds have settled in ahead of rain from a strong storm system that will bring us quite a soaking over the next day and a half. Most of us will pick up a half an inch to an inch, but there is the possibility for some places to see closer to two inches. While isolated flooding is possible, the threat is low because we’ve been so dry and actually need the rain. The wet weather will arrive in Central Maryland in the afternoon and pick up in coverage and intensity this evening. A few thunderstorms are possible late tonight into...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 26 DAYS AGO