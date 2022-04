DULUTH, Minn.– Today was an unreasonably bitter spring day, but despite the cold, the Duluth Marshall baseball team still held practice. The Hilltoppers were out at Wade Stadium for only their third practice of the season. In an effort to see some live action, the team took the field for an intersquad game that brought some much needed excitement for the team.

