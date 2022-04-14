ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Super Senior: Michael Strauss

WCAX
 3 days ago

A new partnership will establish a residential treatment center in Lebanon for new...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

US Forest Service to buy 2,100-acre Bennington County parcels

A new partnership will establish a residential treatment center in Lebanon for new moms recovering from substance use disorder. Shaheen defends New Hampshire's role as first primary state. A potential blow to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary status is not sitting well with the state's congressional delegation.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
Fox News

Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Hampshire State
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
WCAX

COVID cancels classes at Vermont school

Four months after three Burlington School District employees were put on administrative leave connected to allegations that a student was improperly restrained, the investigation continues. Benjamin resignation throws wrench in Hochul campaign. The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty - clipped version

At his home studio in South Burlington, Michael Strauss' passion is painting.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NH home grow marijuana bill moves forward

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A bill that allows New Hampshire residents to grow marijuana at home is one step closer to reality. The bill legalizes up to six homegrown plants. It already passed the House and this week was voted out by the Senate Judiciary Committee. It now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
WCAX

Pride Center to host vigil for Fern Feather

Before closing for the season, skiers and riders will have one last chance to hit the slopes in Stowe. A fire in Plattsburgh leaves more than a dozen people without a home and one firefighter injured. Champ gets new movie and book series. Our favorite Lake...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Upper Valley eatery celebrates 75 years, looks to the future

Middlebury College hopes a $1.5 million land buy in downtown Middlebury will help ease the burden of finding affordable housing in the area. Long-term care insurance covers expensive nursing care needs but is it a good investment?. Survey to gauge whether residents can age well in Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Nearly 6,400 acres of forest north of Squam Lake preserved

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Nearly 6,400 acres of forest and water resources just north of Squam Lake in central New Hampshire are now protected and will be managed as a working forest while ensuring public recreational access, the Conservation Fund and the state Division of Forests and Lands said Monday.
WCAX

Investigation of Burlington school official continues

The sudden resignation Tuesday of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake of a federal corruption investigation has thrown a curveball at Gov. Kathy Hochul's reelection efforts. NH commission to address domestic, sexual violence. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New York budget brings changes to controversial bail reform laws

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Changes are coming to New York’s controversial bail reform laws. The changes come in the state budget. Republicans say it’s not enough and progressives say it went too far, but a recently released poll of voters showed the state needed to do something. “In...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

