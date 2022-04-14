ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Easter wintry mix

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wintry mix of rain/snow is looking likely on Easter Sunday. The second portion of...

www.kaaltv.com

freightwaves.com

Springtime wintry storm hitting Northeast

An early spring storm that dumped more than 12 inches of snow in parts of the Upper Midwest earlier this week began moving into the Northeast Wednesday night. It’s losing steam, but may still impact truckers through Thursday night and into Friday. Mixed precipitation will make roads messy and...
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Cold, wintry weather to roll through Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Not only does look like winter, but it also feels like it!. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through early Sunday afternoon before clouds and winds begin to relax. Occasional flurries will also be possible, but aside from a light dusting in some grassy areas, no accumulation is...
CINCINNATI, OH
#Easter Sunday
KAAL-TV

Storm damage in Taopi, Minn, initial survey suggests EF2 tornado

-- ABC 6 News reporter Emily Pofahl is in Taopi, Minn Wednesday morning showing the damage after storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Early reports from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisc. said a house slid off its foundation, roofs are off houses, grain bins are destroyed, power lines are down and much more.
TAOPI, MN
WLUC

Rounds of wintry precip early this week

Over the next three days, we will have rounds of wintry precip ahead of a strong storm system, which will track across the Lower Peninsula on Wednesday. The impacts will be icy/slippery roads, possible power outages, and accumulating snow. We’re looking at around a quarter of an inch of ice and 3-6″ of wet snow with more than 7″ in the higher elevations. The first round comes today with light rain, transitioning to rain/snow mix. Then, tonight scattered freezing rain moves in and continues through tomorrow. A transition to wet snow occurs tomorrow night through Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
newsnet5

FORECAST: Wintry Weekend Ahead

CLEVELAND — Winter will make its return this weekend across Northern Ohio. Saturday brings even colder weather. Scattered wet snow is likely early with widespread snow during the afternoon as highs stay chilly in the 30s. Lake effect snow is likely Saturday night and continues into Sunday. Accumulation is...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wintry Mix, Windy Conditions to Usher in Weekend

Spring officially began March 20, but Chicago still can't seem to catch a break from wintry weather. The region experienced another bout of unsettling weather Friday, beginning with a few showers in the morning and another round of scattered rain by the early afternoon. Thunderstorms and harsh winds rolled through...
CHICAGO, IL
NECN

Cold Front to Bring Blustery Conditions, Wintry Weather

A cooler day to finish up the weekend but a better one than Monday. A frontal boundary keeps pushing south, plummeting our temperatures and bringing down wind chills in the 20s to the teens. By Monday morning, our wind chills could drop as low as the single digits and a...
BOSTON, MA
Mesabi Tribune

WINTRY SPRING

A bicycle rider makes his way down Third Street S. in Virginia Tuesday afternoon through blowing snow and heavy slush. Spring in the northland is two days old but winter wasn't quite ready to let go. Temperatures over the next several days are expected to be in the low to mid 30's.
VIRGINIA, MN
KAAL-TV

A Few Flurries Into Friday

We are going to continue to be dealing with a few flurries as we go into our Thursday & Friday. Not to worry though, any snow we see won't cause too many issues, as it won't be adding up to much at all. Be sure to take a little easy on the roads though, as the wind Thursday & Friday may stir up the snow a bit, especially out in the open, making it a little tough to see at times.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

More rain next week

We have some more showers in the forecast to watch for on Wednesday. It is still a little early to tell exact rainfall totals, but we are, so far, looking around half an inch at most on these showers. They will come through most of the day Wednesday. They are not likely to cause major impacts on roads.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Chilly Air Lingers Thursday

Keep the warm gear handy today! We are starting out only in the 20s this morning, with highs struggling to get above 40° this afternoon. We should be closer to 55° for our average high for April 14! The wind will make it feel more like the teens & 20s all-day! Skies will start out a little sunny, but clouds will continue to move in, giving way to a few snowflakes later in the day as well.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Mid-Week Showers

Don't worry, these are rain showers. Temperatures will be pushing 50 by the time these showers arrive. That being said, we are looking at a light, steady rain through Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals are currently looking to be under half an inch for most, if not all, communities. Exact hours will be easier to tell closer to Wednesday, but expect these showers during the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Gradually Warming This Week

We are going to see our temperatures slowly warm-up as we go through this week. FINALLY! Highs will be nearing 50° if not there, with Wednesday's rain. More 50s & 60s even are possible by the end of the week, with a few of us nearing 70° even by Saturday! All of this a welcome sight following the chilly week last week.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Preparing for severe weather

(ABC 6 News) - With severe weather on the radar, local authorities are asking you to take warnings seriously, to stay up to date on changing weather conditions, and to retreat to a safe space, like a stairwell, during tornado warnings. Area emergency management, law enforcement, and utility companies say...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Luckily, this post will not blow away

Despite some of the winds Saturday afternoon still being registered in the double digits, they will calm down big time overnight. Those who have any plans overnight will still want to bundle up, but we won't be getting anywhere close to single digits for wind chills.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Hold Onto Your Hats Thursday!

We are going to be dealing with a pretty strong W/NW wind Thursday, with gusts in the 40-50 mph range. Be sure to tie down any light outside objects, or bring them indoors if you can. Also, drive with a little more caution today, especially for those in the higher profile vehicles, such as SUVs & Semi trucks. The wind will remain strong all-Thursday, before it eases up for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy