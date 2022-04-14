Easter wintry mix

A storm with periods of rain and gusty winds will also bring spring snowfall and a wintry mix in parts of the Northeast. The system, which has weakened after fueling tornadoes in the Southeast, arrives in this region late Wednesday afternoon, March 23. There will be rain and showers at...
An early spring storm that dumped more than 12 inches of snow in parts of the Upper Midwest earlier this week began moving into the Northeast Wednesday night. It’s losing steam, but may still impact truckers through Thursday night and into Friday. Mixed precipitation will make roads messy and...
CINCINNATI — Not only does look like winter, but it also feels like it!. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through early Sunday afternoon before clouds and winds begin to relax. Occasional flurries will also be possible, but aside from a light dusting in some grassy areas, no accumulation is...
WASHINGTON (7News) — We’re basking in the sunshine this morning across much of the D.C. area, but several changes are in store looking ahead to the weekend and next week. Through Thursday, March is tied for the 8th warmest on record, but this will surely drop as we wrap up the month.
-- ABC 6 News reporter Emily Pofahl is in Taopi, Minn Wednesday morning showing the damage after storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Early reports from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisc. said a house slid off its foundation, roofs are off houses, grain bins are destroyed, power lines are down and much more.
Over the next three days, we will have rounds of wintry precip ahead of a strong storm system, which will track across the Lower Peninsula on Wednesday. The impacts will be icy/slippery roads, possible power outages, and accumulating snow. We’re looking at around a quarter of an inch of ice and 3-6″ of wet snow with more than 7″ in the higher elevations. The first round comes today with light rain, transitioning to rain/snow mix. Then, tonight scattered freezing rain moves in and continues through tomorrow. A transition to wet snow occurs tomorrow night through Wednesday.
CLEVELAND — Winter will make its return this weekend across Northern Ohio. Saturday brings even colder weather. Scattered wet snow is likely early with widespread snow during the afternoon as highs stay chilly in the 30s. Lake effect snow is likely Saturday night and continues into Sunday. Accumulation is...
Spring officially began March 20, but Chicago still can't seem to catch a break from wintry weather. The region experienced another bout of unsettling weather Friday, beginning with a few showers in the morning and another round of scattered rain by the early afternoon. Thunderstorms and harsh winds rolled through...
DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 25, 2022, afternoon and evening. A few showers are moving through for the rest of Friday, from west to east. For the most part, this is just light rain, but at times, it could be moderate, with...
A cooler day to finish up the weekend but a better one than Monday. A frontal boundary keeps pushing south, plummeting our temperatures and bringing down wind chills in the 20s to the teens. By Monday morning, our wind chills could drop as low as the single digits and a...
A bicycle rider makes his way down Third Street S. in Virginia Tuesday afternoon through blowing snow and heavy slush. Spring in the northland is two days old but winter wasn't quite ready to let go. Temperatures over the next several days are expected to be in the low to mid 30's.
We are going to continue to be dealing with a few flurries as we go into our Thursday & Friday. Not to worry though, any snow we see won't cause too many issues, as it won't be adding up to much at all. Be sure to take a little easy on the roads though, as the wind Thursday & Friday may stir up the snow a bit, especially out in the open, making it a little tough to see at times.
We have some more showers in the forecast to watch for on Wednesday. It is still a little early to tell exact rainfall totals, but we are, so far, looking around half an inch at most on these showers. They will come through most of the day Wednesday. They are not likely to cause major impacts on roads.
Keep the warm gear handy today! We are starting out only in the 20s this morning, with highs struggling to get above 40° this afternoon. We should be closer to 55° for our average high for April 14! The wind will make it feel more like the teens & 20s all-day! Skies will start out a little sunny, but clouds will continue to move in, giving way to a few snowflakes later in the day as well.
Don't worry, these are rain showers. Temperatures will be pushing 50 by the time these showers arrive. That being said, we are looking at a light, steady rain through Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals are currently looking to be under half an inch for most, if not all, communities. Exact hours will be easier to tell closer to Wednesday, but expect these showers during the afternoon and evening.
We are going to see our temperatures slowly warm-up as we go through this week. FINALLY! Highs will be nearing 50° if not there, with Wednesday's rain. More 50s & 60s even are possible by the end of the week, with a few of us nearing 70° even by Saturday! All of this a welcome sight following the chilly week last week.
(ABC 6 News) - With severe weather on the radar, local authorities are asking you to take warnings seriously, to stay up to date on changing weather conditions, and to retreat to a safe space, like a stairwell, during tornado warnings. Area emergency management, law enforcement, and utility companies say...
Despite some of the winds Saturday afternoon still being registered in the double digits, they will calm down big time overnight. Those who have any plans overnight will still want to bundle up, but we won't be getting anywhere close to single digits for wind chills.
We are going to be dealing with a pretty strong W/NW wind Thursday, with gusts in the 40-50 mph range. Be sure to tie down any light outside objects, or bring them indoors if you can. Also, drive with a little more caution today, especially for those in the higher profile vehicles, such as SUVs & Semi trucks. The wind will remain strong all-Thursday, before it eases up for Friday.
