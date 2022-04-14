ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard County, KY

Update: Crash cleared, KY 286 open in Ballard County

By Lucas Sellem
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County 911 Dispatch reports KY 286 is...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Crash cleared on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on South Loop 289 between Quaker and Slide Rd. backed up traffic Wednesday morning to almost Indiana Ave. The crash involved a smaller Citibus. It happened just before 7 a.m. The area was cleared just after 8 a.m. The driver of the Citibus has...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ballard County, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Wickliffe, KY
City
Paducah, KY
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man was arrested after a double shooting killed two people on Poplar Level Road Saturday night. Louisville Metro police officers arrested Dakari Deener, 29, and charged him with murder, according to the arrest report. It happened around 7 p.m., when officers responded to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Traffic Accident#Ky 286#Kfvs
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Head-on crash at Riverside and Veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A head-on crash was reported at Riverside Dr. and Veterans Memorial Parkway next to the museum just after 4 p.m. Police on the scene say two vehicles were involved and there were some injuries. An Eyewitness News crew saw at least one person taken away in an ambulance. There’s no further […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
SCDNReports

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple Felonies

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple FeloniesKentucky State Police. Just before 7 pm, a Kentucky State Police trooper observed a suspicious vehicle driving in a field off Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Point Road east of Owensboro. As the trooper turned around to investigate, the vehicle sped off and eventually overturned.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Kingsport PD confirms fatalities after SR-126 crash

UPDATE: According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. Traffic through the area is now open. Interstate 81 is open. An investigation into the incident is underway. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Sullivan County left one direction of State Route 126 closed […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Charges filed in deadly Gibson County accident

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Charges have been filed against the driver that police believe caused a fatal accident. Bradley A Beadles has been charged with operating while intoxicated prior causing death and possession of marijuana. Princeton police responded to an accident at South Main St. and Water St. on April 6. Officers arrived to find […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Mississippi County sheriff stands by deputy charged with official misconduct, calls ISP investigation ‘unfortunate’

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is standing by his deputy charged in connection with a stolen truck case and police chase that started in Charleston and ended in southern Illinois in October 2021. Illinois State police announced charges of official misconduct and battery against Captain...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man facing charges after deputy spots him driving motorcycle with young child riding on gas tank

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a deputy spotted him driving a motorcycle with a 3-year-old child riding on the gas tank. Chad E. Bradley, 45, of Wingo, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (on child), possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, no motorcycle license, no registration plate and no insurance.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy