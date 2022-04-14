Update: Crash cleared, KY 286 open in Ballard County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that crews with District 1 are cleaning up damage and clearing blocked roads of trees, downed powerlines and other debris. They’re on-scene in Fulton, Graves, Marshall and Calloway counties. Teams from neighboring counties are prepared to respond if needed. More...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on South Loop 289 between Quaker and Slide Rd. backed up traffic Wednesday morning to almost Indiana Ave. The crash involved a smaller Citibus. It happened just before 7 a.m. The area was cleared just after 8 a.m. The driver of the Citibus has...
Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,968,066 Americans have been infected with the virus — and over 960,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections […]
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man was arrested after a double shooting killed two people on Poplar Level Road Saturday night. Louisville Metro police officers arrested Dakari Deener, 29, and charged him with murder, according to the arrest report. It happened around 7 p.m., when officers responded to a...
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found Tuesday, April 12. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim has been positively identified as 38-year-old Christopher Brian Chrisco, of Bismarck, MO. A press release from the sheriff’s office...
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
When the week began and the National Weather Service had already placed western Kentucky and southern Indiana under an Enhanced-Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather, that uneasy feeling sank in. ANOTHER KENTUCKY TORNADO THREAT. With memories, still fresh in our minds, of the December 10th tornado that...
Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A head-on crash was reported at Riverside Dr. and Veterans Memorial Parkway next to the museum just after 4 p.m. Police on the scene say two vehicles were involved and there were some injuries. An Eyewitness News crew saw at least one person taken away in an ambulance. There’s no further […]
Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple FeloniesKentucky State Police. Just before 7 pm, a Kentucky State Police trooper observed a suspicious vehicle driving in a field off Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Point Road east of Owensboro. As the trooper turned around to investigate, the vehicle sped off and eventually overturned.
UPDATE: According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. Traffic through the area is now open. Interstate 81 is open. An investigation into the incident is underway. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Sullivan County left one direction of State Route 126 closed […]
Golden Alert In Kentucky StateKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 is actively investigating a missing persons investigation in Wayne County. The male has been missing since April 13, 2022, around 3:30 AM.
The week began with the tri-state area under an 'Enhanced' Level 3 out of 5 threat for severe weather which means everything would be in play--strong damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. It was already not looking good. MODERATE RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center...
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KMOV) - Timmy Dees’ mother is still holding onto memories of her son, who just turned 26 on Sunday. “He was very sweet and funny. He liked to joke around, and dance, and he loved music. He had a wonderful smile,” Barbara Hall said. Hall and...
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Charges have been filed against the driver that police believe caused a fatal accident. Bradley A Beadles has been charged with operating while intoxicated prior causing death and possession of marijuana. Princeton police responded to an accident at South Main St. and Water St. on April 6. Officers arrived to find […]
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is standing by his deputy charged in connection with a stolen truck case and police chase that started in Charleston and ended in southern Illinois in October 2021. Illinois State police announced charges of official misconduct and battery against Captain...
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a deputy spotted him driving a motorcycle with a 3-year-old child riding on the gas tank. Chad E. Bradley, 45, of Wingo, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (on child), possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, no motorcycle license, no registration plate and no insurance.
Comments / 0