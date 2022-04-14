ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

Residents Love Neighborhood, Weary of Crime Beyond It

By William J. Ford
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wp6Ub_0f9jOtVI00

Sen. Chris Van Hollen visited one of the newly built developments in Suitland, Maryland, on Thursday to present a huge check for $2.5 million to refurbish Suitland Road.

The Maryland senator helped allocate the federal money to begin construction next year of bicycle lanes, sidewalks and trees along the state road that connects to the District of Columbia border.

“It’s necessary. The street has become busier,” said Edward Young, a recruiter for the U.S. Postal Service at L’Enfant Plaza in southwest D.C. who moved into his townhouse in 2019. “We see a lot of money going into different places. We have a diverse community over here and they brought their money here to invest into the community.”

Young and his neighbors rave about the camaraderie with each other and appreciate the federal dollars to spruce up a road that also runs alongside the U.S. Census Bureau across the street, but they’re also concerned for their safety.

Andrea Johnson, who moved into her townhouse in August and leads the Villages at Towne Square Neighborhood Watch, plans to present her views Thursday night at a community conversation on crime at Creative Suitland. Two of the main Prince George’s County leaders plan to be present: County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Police Chief Malik Aziz.

“I don’t feel good walking out of my home,” said Harrison, who has two children ages 3 and 7. “I definitely don’t feel safe for them running around on their own. I’ve had neighbors whose packages have been stolen [outside] their homes. Just quality of life issues that need to be addressed.”

One of the topics slated for discussion is carjackings. So far this year, about 132 have been reported with 54 arrests — 37 juveniles and 17 adults.

An incident the police chief called a “sick and disturbing” act took place March 29 in Capitol Heights when a senior citizen came home and was attacked by four individuals. Police released video of the attack on April 7, but no arrests have been made yet.

The same day video became public, police issued a $25,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of a person who shot and killed 29-year-old Saquan Burnett of Suitland. Police found Burnett shot inside a vehicle on the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive in Suitland.

County and police officials pushed to transform Suitland, known for its reputation as one of the most crime-ridden areas in the county.

But residents such as Ella Lundy relocated from Tysons Corner, Virginia, to the vibrant $400 million Towne Square at Suitland Federal Center development that continues construction to add several businesses such as a hotel and a performing arts center to run programs in conjunction with Suitland High School less than a mile away.

In addition, some residents 62 years and older already moved into a six-story senior building on the 30-acre property called The Lewis.

The development represents the first fiber-to-the-home community and first 5G-ready neighborhoods in the D.C. region. This means the complex will have fiber optic cable with stronger broadband and technology services.

Lundy purchased her townhouse in December 2020 due to the more affordable prices in Maryland compared to houses in Northern Virginia. She also wanted to be closer to D.C. for her job as an auditor for the federal government.

“I make sure that I go out before the sun goes down because that’s when I feel the safest,” she said. “Suitland has a lot of potential. As long as there’s a presence and everyone is on the same page, Suitland can become a desirable community to live in, in the daytime and at night.”

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Washington

Bodies Found in Potomac Near Roosevelt Island on Back-to-Back Days

Two bodies have been discovered in the Potomac River in the area of Theodore Roosevelt Island in Washington, D.C., in just as many days, police say. A body was found in the water near the Kennedy Center about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, D.C. police said. On Wednesday, someone spotted a body...
POTOMAC, MD
POLITICO

How D.C. got a dramatic gentrification makeover

Welcome back to the Next Great Migration — our series exploring the immense shift in Black population out of American cities, and how that's changing politics and power. Over many months, our data star Ming Li crunched Census numbers and discovered that the cities seeing the sharpest declines of Black residents are ones that — for decades — have had deep connections to Black politics and culture.
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

Gator sighting in Springdale neighborhood concerns residents

SPRINGDALE, S.C. — Residents are on high alert in a Springdale neighborhood called Shadblow Estates because of an alligator sighting in their neighborhood pond. One resident, Jeff Lee, is particularly concerned because of his three chihuahua mixes that follow him around outside. He's lived in his house on the...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Suitland, MD
City
Capitol Heights, MD
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Hollen
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Sen#The U S Postal Service#The U S Census Bureau#Creative Suitland
SFGate

Former Maryland legislator, NAACP leader Burns dies at 81

The Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr., a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81. Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall.
MARYLAND STATE
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Maryland

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, with 785 of them living in the United States. I like to review the report and look for interesting stories when the report comes out. Especially those of people who became billionaires before they turn forty, hoping they can inspire my readers.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

WANTED: Maryland Man Allegedly Behind Two Homicides In Prince George's County

Prince George's County Police are offering up to $2,500 to anyone with information about a man believed to be behind multiple recent homicides in the county. Malique Harden, 21, of Suitland, is wanted for killing Michael Hawkins, 58, of Washington DC in his apartment in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road on Feb. 27, police said. Harden reportedly shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery, police said.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Love For News4's Wendy Rieger Pours in On Social Media

News4's Wendy Rieger wasn't just a part of our newsroom family - she was also a part of yours. Following news of her death at the age of 65 after a battle with brain cancer, viewers across the DMV have reached out to share that they will miss her loving heart, infectious energy and stellar reporting. They include lawmakers, fellow journalists and community organizations, to name a few.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy