Champion golfer Jack Newton dead at 72 nearly 40 years after he miraculously survived walking into a plane propeller and losing his right arm

By Candace Sutton For Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Champion Australian golfer Jack Newton has passed away from health complications at the age of 72.

The former Australian Open champion who very nearly won the British Open and US Masters, survived an horrific accident in 1983 when he lost his arm and eye after walking into an aeroplane propeller at Sydney Airport.

His family confirmed the news in a statement on Good Friday morning, stating that Newton's passion for the sport and the community will live on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AS9U_0f9jOrjq00
Champion Australian golfer Jack Newton has died at the age of 72 following health complications

His son, Clint, a former NRL player and CEO of the Rugby League Players' Association, released a statement that was read out on the Today Show a short time ago.

'On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications," the statement read.

'Dad was a fearless competitor and iconic Australian, blazing a formidable trail during his professional golfing career between 1971 and 1983 before his career tragically ended following an accident involving an aeroplane propeller at the age of 33.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQWh5_0f9jOrjq00
Jack Newton (right) pictured with ex-Prime Minister Bob Hawke in 2012

Newton was still a top professional golfer when he walked into the spinning propeller of a Cessna aircraft at Sydney Airport as he was on his way back to his Newcastle home after attending a Sydney Swans game in Sydney.

He was given just a 50:50 chance of survival after the accident, which abruptly ended his career, and spent a number of days in a coma and two months in intensive care.

Once he'd recovered Newton taught himself to play golf one-handed and started a popular charity golf tournament, the Jack Newton Celebrity Classic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xUdg_0f9jOrjq00
Jack Newton (left) and USA's Tom Watson are pictured with the British Open trophy prior to a play-off after finishing tied in first place in 1975. Watson won the play-off by one stroke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQpQh_0f9jOrjq00
Jack Newton was one of Australia's most talented golfers in the 1970s and early 1980s and nearly beat golfing international great Seve Ballesteros in the 1980s Masters tournament

One of Australia's most successful golfers in the 1970s and early 1980s, he turned professional in 1971 and won his first professional tournament, the Dutch Open, in 1972.

Newton was the 1979 Australian Open champion, and is renowned for almost beating international champion Seve Ballesteros in the 1980 Masters Tournament, finishing tied for second place.

After his injury, Newton became a golf commentator, course designer, public speaker and Chairman of the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation.

Newton's charity work in support of junior golf and raising awareness about diabetes raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through his annual Celebrity Classic and corporate competition.

Even playing golf one-handed, swinging the club with his left hand, he still scored in the mid-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2moz_0f9jOrjq00
Jack Newton still scored in the mid-80s when playing one handed, which he did by swinging the club with his left hand 

Newton's celebrity tournament became well known for attracting television personalities and sporting stars to play each year, most dressing in outrageous clothes to play a round.

Ex-Prime Minister Bob Hawke was a regular attendee, and became well known for delivering a rousing version of Waltzing Matilda at the event's dinner each year.

Full statement from Clint Newton, son of Jack, on behalf of the family

'He fought back from tremendous adversity as only he could, and chose to selflessly invest his time, energy and effort towards giving back to the community through his Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation, sports commentary, golf course design, and raising significant funds for several charities, most notably, diabetes.

'His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather and maverick mate.

'Dad's legacy will live on through his wife Jackie, daughter Kristie, son Clint, grandchildren Matilda, Hope, Jessie, Noah, Paige and Indie.

'In true Jack Newton style, we will celebrate his incredible life; however, for now, our family asks for privacy and we appreciate everyone's love, support and friendship throughout his life.'

Comments / 7

