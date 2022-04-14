Moment a confused looking Biden sticks out his hand and appears to shake thin air after falsely claiming in speech that he had also been a 'full professor' at UPenn for four years

President Joe Biden looked lost again Thursday after finishing a speech on the nation's ongoing supply chain crisis when he turned around and stuck his hand out as if to shake hands - but there was no one else on stage.

The 79-year-old president claimed before the handshake fiasco that he had served as a 'full professor' at the University of Pennsylvania despite never teaching a class at the school, in yet another gaffe that has Republicans questioning Biden's cognitive abilities.

Last week, Biden looked disoriented during an event that saw former President Barack Obama visit the White House for the first time since leaving office.

Footage from the Thursday event shows Biden ending the speech in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the signoff 'God bless you all' before turning to his right and seemingly saying something to the empty space behind him and miming a handshake.

The Democrat proceeds to frantically look around the stage with a bewildered look on his face before beginning to wander aimlessly around the crowded auditorium.

He then bizarrely turned his back to the audience, looking lost on the stage as music rolled, marking the speech's conclusion.

The strange behavior from Biden - the latest of several brain lapses by the president in recent years - instantly sparked a firestorm online, with many, including Texas Senator Cruz, 51, pointing to the politician's most recent display of possible cognitive deterioration.

Biden visited Greensboro, North Carolina, to see North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University as part of an effort to apply pressure on Congress to approve the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which aims to increase funding for domestic production of semiconductors

Biden told the crowd that 70 percent of U.S. inflation could be blamed on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin

Biden also claimed that he used to be a 'full professor' at the University of Pennsylvania

In a post published minutes after the speech's conclusion, Cruz re-shared the clip of Biden - the oldest-ever US president - with a caption that included a wide-eyed emoji.

Others called Biden's actions at the end of the speech 'elder abuse' and questioned his mental state.

'Where are the White House and Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good?' wrote Harmeet K. Dhillon, former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party following the display.

'This is truly bizarre,' the Republican lawyer went on, 'unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient.'

Politician Robby Starbuck, who is running for Congress in Tennessee's upcoming Republican primary, remarked: 'Oh man. The music makes it 10x worse. This man is unfit to be President. Period.'

The president had been visiting Greensboro to see North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University as part of an effort to apply pressure on Congress to approve the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which aims to increase funding for domestic production of semiconductors.

He again blamed the record-high inflation on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

'What people don't know is that 70% of the increase in inflation was the consequence of Putin's Price Hike,' he said.

Inflation soared to a 41-year high of 8.5 percent in March, according to the latest figures from the Labor Department. The Consumer Price Index increased 1.2 percent in March just from the previous month.

The speech also saw Biden bizarrely claim that he used to be a 'full professor' at the University of Pennsylvania.

'I've been at a lot of university campuses, matter of fact for four years, I was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania.'

Biden, from nearby Delaware, was named Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor, the first person to hold the role, in 2017. He did not teach regular classes but made about a dozen public appearances on the campus, mostly at big-ticketed events, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. He collected a pay check in 2017, 2018 and early 2019.

In all, Biden reaped nearly $1 million from the university after being given a vague role and teaching no regular classes.

Six months out from the midterm election, Biden is increasing his domestic travel schedule with competitive states on the agenda. In addition to North Carolina on Thursday, Biden was in Iowa on Tuesday. He's scheduled to travel to North Carolina next Tuesday.

'Our economy created 431,000 jobs in the month of March alone,' he said, adding that he's created '7.9 million jobs over the course of my presidency, more jobs in the 14 months I've been president than any president ever created in American history.

He added that North Carolina has created 194,000 jobs in the last 14 months.

But questions remains as to whether voters will buy Biden's jobs argument. The president's approval rating has cratered as inflation keeps rising.

His approval rating hit an all-time low on Wednesday, according to a Quinnipiac poll, which revealed that only 33 percent of respondents believe Biden is doing a good job as president.

The concerning display from the president - who has come under fire for repeated lapses that have seen him confuse Libya and Syria and mistakenly call Vice President Kamala Harris 'president' - comes just nine days after he looked lost during Obama's return to the White House as reporters flocked to the former president, leaving Biden alone to wander aimlessly.

Joe Biden is seen wandering around the East Room looking for someone to talk to

Obama is seen to the side chatting with fellow politicians while President Biden looks on alone

Obama started his speech by joking he was joined by 'Vice President' Biden, said 'some changes have been made' in the the five years since he left

During the event, which saw Obama deliver a speech to thunderous applause, the former president was seen shaking hands with fans and fellow politicians in the East room, while Biden wandered around looking confused.

In another clip, Biden was seen standing behind Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris as they shook hands with people, while he watched on - with no one seemingly paying the president any mind.

The clip has since garnered a marked online reaction, with many questioning - and even pitying - the president's seemingly diminishing state.

One person tweeted: 'I almost feel bad seeing this,' while another person tweeted: 'The man who purportedly got 80 million votes...but can't find a single friend in a crowded room'

Another pityingly asserted that people should have come up to Joe out of respect: 'Sad, you can tell he is lost. At lest respect the office and show the man a little dignity. I don't agree with his policy or the democrats, but I would have been speaking with him if no one else would,' they tweeted.

'I guess we know who's really running the White House and it ain't Joe!' another joked.

Earlier this month, Biden suffered another brain cramp when he mistakenly stated that First Lady Jill Biden was Obama's vice president - a job he himself held for eight years - in yet another blunder during a ceremony to commission Navy's newest nuclear submarine.

Republicans have cited Biden's cognitive decline as the main reason for the current administration's backtracking over the president's other recent verbal blunders: first telling US troops in Warsaw, Poland, that they were about to go to Ukraine, before suggesting that the US might engage in using chemical weapons on Russia.

Biden's off-script gaffes about Putin's removal and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have prompted critics to suggest Americans need to 'invoke the 25th amendment' to remove the commander in chief from office.

The 25th Amendment, which outlines presidential succession, gives the vice president and Cabinet power to remove the commander in chief from office via a majority vote in the event it's determined he or she is no longer fit for office. It has never been invoked in US history.

On March 28, Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul took issue with Biden's use of cue cards to answer reporters' questions regarding his off-the-cuff remarks about Putin.

Paul questioned Biden's acuity, saying the aging president's remarks were a threat to national security.

'A lot of times when you're around somebody who's in cognitive decline, you find yourself trying to help them with a sentence, trying to help them complete it - but we shouldn't have to do that for the commander-in-chief,' he told Fox News.

'And, it is actually a national security risk because he's sending signals that no one in their right mind would want to send to Russia at this point.

'We aren't trying to replace Putin in Russia. We aren't trying to have regime change.

'We're not sending troops into Ukraine, and we're not going to respond in kind with chemical weapons.'

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Biden's most vocal critics, said that the US should look from within for regime change instead of calling for other countries to remove their leaders from power.

'The most needed regime change right now is the one in the United States for ruining our country,' she tweeted last week.

Several polls show Biden's approval at a dismal 39 percent and an average from Real Clear Politics has the president averaging a 53.7 percent disapproval rating.

Confusing Libya and Syria, tripping up the stairs, and calling Kamala Harris 'president': Biden's numerous gaffes over the years

Over the past few years, President Joe Biden has made the news for things he's said and done - but not related to policy.

Rather the 79-year-old has had a knack for gaffes.

During speeches or while answering questions, Biden is known to make mistakes, have mix-ups or even digress.

The commander-in-chief has even been caught tripping a time or two, raising speculation about his physical health.

DailyMail.com has compiled many of Biden's notable mis-speaks, foot-in-mouth moments and slips.

REPEATEDLY MIXING UP LIBYA AND SYRIA

'I'm hopeful that we can find an accommodation where we can save the lives of people in — for example, in — in Libya,' the president said, mentioning the north African country for the third time instead of Syria, in the Middle East. Biden is pictured in Cornwall, United Kingdom on June 13

The White House later brushed the confusion off, confirming that it was indeed, Syria, the country where Russia and the US have been involved in a decade-long civil war, which the president was referring to

Biden repeatedly confused Syria with Libya while discussing ways of working with Russia during a press conference at the G7 on June 13.

The 78-year-old gaffe machine spoke of working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide economic assistance to the people of Libya, prompting some confused glances from the press pack at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England.

'I'm hopeful that we can find an accommodation where we can save the lives of people in — for example, in — in Libya,' the president said, mentioning the north African country for the third time instead of Syria, which is in the Middle East.

The White House later brushed the confusion off, confirming that the president was indeed referring to Syria, the country where Russia and the US have been involved in a decade-long civil war.

TRIPPING WHILE BOARDING AIR FORCE ONE

Over the years, President Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mix-ups and has even been caught falling. Pictured: Biden falling while walking up the stairs of Air Force One on March 19

On March 19, he was caught tripping up the stairs as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews

On March 19, video captured Biden tripping up the stairs as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

In the clip, Biden stumbles as he walks up the airstairs. He grabs the hand railing to catch his balance, but then loses his footing two additional times.

During the third stumble, he falls to his knees. However, after brushing off his leg, he reaches the top of the plane and gives a salute before disappearing inside.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later told reporters that Biden was '100 percent fine' and preparing for his trip in Atlanta.

'It's pretty windy outside. It's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,' she said.

CALLING KAMALA 'PRESIDENT HARRIS'

Just one day earlier, during a press conference on March 18 (pictured), he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as 'President Harris'

Just one day earlier, Biden accidentally referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as 'President Harris.'

The gaffe occurred during a press conference on March 18, during which he lauded his administration for being close to meeting their goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.

'Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope,' Biden said.

Harris was standing behind Biden as the president carried on with his speech, but did not correct himself.

Later that day, when the White House released the transcript of his speech, Harris's proper title was inserted with brackets.

FORGOT NAME OF SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

On March 9, while making a speech, Biden seemed to forget the name of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (above)

In a speech on March 9, Biden seemed to fumble with his words and forget the name of his Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

'I want to thank Sec - the former general - I keep calling him "General,"' Biden said.

'My - the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the Secretary for all he's done to try to implement what we've just talked about, and for recommending these two women for promotion.'

The slip-occurred despite the fact that just a few minutes earlier, he had mentioned Austin's name in the speech without an issue.

INTRODUCES GRANDDAUGHTER AS HIS SON

On Election Day, in November, Biden introduced a crowd to his granddaughter, but referred to her as his son

During an Election Day speech in Philadelphia, Biden stumbled over his words and confused his granddaughter with his late son, Beau Biden.

Biden told the crowd: 'I want to introduce you to two of my granddaughters...this is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware.'

The commander-in-chief had meant to introduce the crowed to Natalie, Beau's daughter, but hadn't just mixed up the name but the person - he also put his arm around Finnegan Biden, Hunter's daughter.

He finally corrected himself as he draped his arm around Natalie's shoulder and said: 'This is Natalie, this is Beau's daughter.'

Beau Biden passed away in 2015 after a months-long battle with glioblastoma, one of the deadliest types of brain cancer.

TOLD STATE SENATOR IN WHEELCHAIR TO STAND UP

In 2008, Biden told then-Missouri state senator Chuck Graham to stand up for the crowd at a rally, before realizing he was in a wheelchair

Not all of Biden's gaffes occurred in the 2020s or even the 2010s. In fact, some happened in the early aughts.

In September 2008, after Biden had been named former President Barack Obama's running mate, he attended a campaign rally in Missouri.

It was there that he called on then-Missouri state senator Chuck Graham, who passed away last year. to stand up for the crowd.

'I'm told Chuck Graham, state senator, is here. Stand up Chuck, let 'em see you,' Biden said.

It was at that moment he realized Graham was in a wheelchair due to muscular dystrophy.

'Oh, God love you. What am I talking about. I'll tell you what, you're making everybody else stand up, though, pal.'

According to the Columbia Tribune, Graham said he was never offended by the mistake.