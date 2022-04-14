ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Office breaks ground on new headquarters

Cover picture for the articleThe San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office broke ground Thursday on what will become its new headquarters in Redwood City, which will become the Sheriff’s new state-of-the-art headquarters. The $50 million project at 330 Bradford St. “completely renovates” the existing 42,000 square foot, more than 60 year-old...

