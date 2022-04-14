Arrest made in 2021 shooting at Federal Way police officer

(Blake David Taylor/iStock)

An arrest was made Thursday in the 2021 attack of a Federal Way police officer, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

In September 2021, a Federal Way officer was the victim of an attack when he was shot at while sitting in traffic on Pacific Highway South near South 330th Street.

The officer’s car was damaged by the gunfire and the officer was not injured.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect as a 31-year-old man and charged him with assault.

At the time of his identification, the man was already behind bars in the King County Jail on unrelated charges.

