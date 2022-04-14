ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

Highway 101 Southbound on Willits Grade Slowed After Vehicle Spins Out

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle spun out in the southbound lane of Highway 101 near the Golden Rule...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willits, CA
Willits, CA
Traffic
State
California State
Local
California Traffic
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 bodies found in car parked near Highway 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff's Department was...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon on Highway 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near South Strand Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported. Traffic could be seen backed up in the southbound lanes […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver Slams Into Santa Rosa Coffee Shop In Horrific Early Morning Crash

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A driver suffered serious injuries early Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a Santa Rosa coffee shop. Santa Rosa police said the driver — 21-year-old Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa — had to be extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately available. He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the crumpled car into the storefront of the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii shop at 140 Stony Point Road. The preliminary investigation has determined that Comez was headed westbound on West 9th Street at a high rate of speed. He failed to navigate a curve in the road and drove over a grass berm on the north side of West 9th Street. Comez’s vehicle continued through the parking lot at which point it struck a tree causing it to careen into the glass storefront. The collision caused major damage to both the vehicle and the storefront.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KSBW.com

2 Salinas post offices close due to Taylor Farms fire

SALINAS, Calif. — Two U.S. Post offices have temporarily closed due to the Taylor Farms fire triggering a Shelter-in-Place Order in Salinas. Customers who use the Alisal Post Office on 303 North Sanborn Rd. can pick up mail at the Post Office on 1011 Post Dr. Customers normally served...
SALINAS, CA
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police searching for driver who crashed into cars near ISU and then reportedly fled on foot

POCATELLO — Police are searching for the driver who crashed into two unoccupied parked cars near Idaho State University before reportedly fleeing the scene on foot. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of North 14th Avenue, Pocatello police said. The adult male driver of the red Chevy Cruz that crashed into the other cars was last seen fleeing on foot westbound on East Lander Street,...
POCATELLO, ID
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Highway 115 north of Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash closed the southbound lanes of Highway 115 between Barrett Road and County Road F45 Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) first reported on the crash at 9:08 a.m. #CO115 southbound: Crash between Barrett Road and County Road F45. Alternating traffic. Watch for emergency crews. https://t.co/2ylFxulqP5— Colorado Department of The post Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Highway 115 north of Penrose appeared first on KRDO.
PENROSE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy