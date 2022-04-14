EVSC host Festival of Nations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An annual celebration of different cultures and nations has returned to Evansville.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s (EVSC) English as a Second Language Program is hosting the 8th annual Festival of Nations on April 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza. The event is sponsored by the Old National Events Plaza.

The purpose of the event is to showcase diversity in the community and bring students, families, community collaborators and businesses together who are interested in networking and fostering collaborative relationships to support Evansville`s growing international population. The event is free and open to the public.

This year`s Festival of Nations will include approximately 25 booths representing countries and cultures around the world. Local restaurants and food trucks will provide samples of ethnic food. Story telling, dancing and singing performances will take the spotlight throughout the evening.

Visit evscschools.com/festivalofnations for more information.

