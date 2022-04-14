ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Hall, AR

White Hall mom says district bus driver was caught vaping around students, voices concerns with district

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWOsj_0f9jKy3l00

WHITE HALL, Ark – A White Hall School District parent says she’s concerned after she says her children’s bus driver acted irresponsibly behind the wheel.

Lesley Oden says her elementary school-aged son recorded a video of the driver while on the bus last week. In it, she says the driver is believed to be vaping while students ride in the back.

“I am not happy, I am not happy at all,” said Oden. “It makes me so mad it’s not even funny.”

Little Rock Zoo sustains damage from severe weather, will close Thursday to make repairs

Oden says her son started recording the bus driver after he noticed an unfamiliar object in the driver’s hand.

“I saw smoke coming out of his mouth,” said Oden’s son.

“That is not ok at all. Kids could be allergic and [on another note] you’re just showing these kids it’s ok,” said Oden.

Oden says the driver was acting irresponsibly.

She says she took her concerns to the school principal shortly after watching the video.

“He goes, ‘Oh no I talked to the person over the busses, it’s a COPD medication’ [and I’m thinking] that’s not a COPD medication,” said Oden.

Our station reached out to the White Hall School District Superintendent. Doug Dorris agreed to do a phone interview with us and in it, he noted he was unaware of the situation until Monday.

Dorris says once he became aware, “actions were taken.” He says he could not comment on what exactly those actions were.

“That’s a personnel issue and you can’t talk about personnel issues,” said Dorris.

Oden says now her concern is the unknown.

“Does that mean you just switch bus drivers? Do you put him on another bus?” said Oden.

Oden says these are questions she wants answered and says she believes parents have the right to know.

Groups demand Arkansas sheriff’s resignation after he admits to using racial slur ‘occasionally’

Superintendent Dorris says the district takes matters like these seriously and encourages parents to reach out with concerns.

According to District Policy, the use of tobacco in any form while on campus or district transportation is prohibited.

Dorris could not comment or verify if the bus driver was indeed holding a vape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Students jump into action to help bus driver

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A scary situation in Wilkes-Barre could have been a lot worse. But some quick-thinking high school students saved the day. It happened on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre Township Monday afternoon. "I looked up front, and I could see the bus driver's face, in his mirror,...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
City
White Hall, AR
State
Arkansas State
White Hall, AR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Little Rock Zoo
FOX 16 News

ASP: 2 dead in crash on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities have released the identity of one of the two victims of a deadly crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a report with the details of the single-vehicle crash that killed 31-year-old Fabiana Garcia of Little Rock and an unnamed second occupant. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

National Weather Service confirms four EF-1 tornadoes in Arkansas so far

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that four EF-1 tornadoes hit Arkansas Monday. One tornado touched down in Bloomer in Sebastian County, uprooting trees and snapping tree limbs in a wooded area near Fort Chaffe. Another tornado affected Charleston in Franklin County, leaving homes damaged and trees uprooted. A third tornado […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy