SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Sparta Area School District will host a school board candidate forum ahead of the spring election. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sparta High School auditorium. Candidates will answer questions provided by students created with community input. Community members are welcome to attend, but will not be able to ask questions....

SPARTA, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO