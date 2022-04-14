ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 4 St. Joseph (Met.) defeats East Brunswick - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the...

Baseball: Statewide, weekly statistical leaders, April 11-16

Based on games played an reported to NJ.com between April 11-16 Editor’s note: Leaders listed in this post are based on stats reported by coaches directly into our stats database, which we also use to make assessments for weekly and postseason honors. Coaches are urged to input results by 9:45 p.m., our deadline each night for possible inclusion in any daily and/or weekly stat leaders posts. Stats not reported by that time may not be included for leaders posts. NJ.com staff are not responsible for inputting statistical information aside from games we may cover in person. If you believe someone has not been properly included in these lists, the omission is likely because stats were not reported by that deadline. Please contact your team’s coach and/or athletic director if you believe someone has been left out.
BASEBALL
Boys volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Apr. 18

These two titanic Shore teams split the season series last year, ending with a conference championship victory for Southern. The No. 1 Rams have yet to drop a set through nine matches behind Lucas Kean’s 79 kills and Angelo Addiego’s 170 assists, picking up wins over Old Bridge, St. Joseph (Met.), Livingston and Jackson Memorial. CBA sits at 6-0 in the standings and this match will be the Colts’ first against a currently-ranked opponent.
Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
Boys Tennis: Power points standings after the first two weeks of the season

The first two weeks of the boys tennis season has been rather eventful from cold weather, to hot weather, to rain and more. Just like last year, power points will help determine the brackets for the state team sectional tournaments in 2022. The cutoff date is a ways away yet on May 14 and the seeding meeting is on May 18, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead.
Girls Lacrosse: Laxnumbers standings as of April 17

3-Ridgewood (5-2) 4-Hunterdon Central (5-2) 23-Newark East Side (1-5) 9-Washington Township (2-4) 14-South Brunswick (2-1-1) 16-Freehold Township (2-3) 20-Cherry Hill East (1-7) 21-West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-3) 22-Atlantic City (1-6) NORTH, GROUP 3. 1-Chatham (2-3) 2-North Hunterdon (3-2) 3-Morris Knolls (8-0) 4-Northern Highlands (4-2) 5-Ramapo (2-4) 6-Red Bank Regional (3-4) 7-Princeton...
Rutgers baseball is on fire — and their leader is walk-on who survived a blown-out knee and 2 COVID seasons

When Rutgers shortstop Danny DiGeorgio first arrived on campus, it wasn’t for baseball. The Staten Island native decided to focus solely on the demands of studying civil engineering, but it didn’t take long for him to realize he’d made a mistake: A piece of his identity was missing. DiGeorgio belonged on the baseball field. He could feel it.
South Jersey Times softball notebook: Berwick creating a legacy at Clayton

When Brionna Berwick entered the Clayton softball program as a freshman in 2019, she was joining a team that had won just two games the season prior. That team had a returning star player – senior Paige White – but with the addition of Berwick and a couple of other talented newcomers, the Clippers went 12-7, matching a program record for wins in a season, and captured the Tri-County Conference Classic Division title, the first conference championship in program history.
