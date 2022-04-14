ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee VA medical center named LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality top performer

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center

The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center (JCMVAMC) was named a top performer in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). In their evaluation, the medical center received a score of 95 out of 100 and the designation of “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer.”

HEI is considered among the nation’s top benchmarking healthcare facility survey. It focuses on healthcare centers’ policies and practices dedicated to equitable treatment and inclusion LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and staff.

“Being rated as a ‘Top Performer’ is a tremendous honor and reflection of the hard work our staff has put into making the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System a compassionate and welcoming place that meets the needs of our LGBTQ+ staff and Veterans,” said LGBTQ+ Care Coordinator Dr. Michael McKee.

According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the HEI evaluates and scores health care facilities using four central pillars: Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care; LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support; Employee Benefits and Policies; Patient and Community Engagement.

A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the 2022 HEI survey. JCMVAMC is one of 251 healthcare centers earning the ‘Top Performer’ designation, with scores between 80-95 points and at least partial credit in each section.

To receive a score from HEI, several pages of questions, documents, and photos had to be submitted showing how the medical center supports the LGBTQ+ community. The facility gained points for items such as:

  • Providing access to gender neutral bathrooms.
  • Community outreach and services provided for Veterans and staff.
  • Nondiscriminatory health benefits for employees.
  • Surveys related to LGBTQ+ employees and Veterans.
  • Services and groups offered to LGBTQ+ Veterans and more.

To learn more about JCMVAMC’s resources for LGBTQ+ patients, staff and visitors, you can visit their website.

